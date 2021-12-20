Ranking the 5 longest winning streaks in the Premier League history

The Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world. Winning the league is not an easy job and to do so, a series of wins is definitely a necessity.

Every successful team in the Premier League has somewhere witnessed a good run of matches in order to secure the title. While that is easier said than done, teams have found a way to extend that run longer than expected.

Let's take a look at those record-setting runs in the Premier League.

#5 Arsenal (February to August 2002 - 14 games)

The 2001-02 season saw Arsenal crowned as Premier League champions. The Gunners secured the title with a seven-point gap between them and second-placed Liverpool.

It was then that the London club went on an impressive run, winning 14 games in a row. Post the 1-1 draw against Southampton in February 2002, Arsene Wenger's men showed terrific character to pull off this amazing feat. Since that match, Arsenal registered victories for the rest of the season in the Premier League.

The run continued into the 2002-03 season with a victory in their opening fixture against Birmingham City. The winning spree ended in the following match against West Ham United as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

#4 Manchester City (February to August 2019 - 15 games)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

After a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United in January 2019, a lot was at stake for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He had to turn it around with Liverpool posing a massive threat to win the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

Post the defeat against the Magpies, Manchester City went on an amazing run of winning 15 games in a row. The Citizens were quite brutal with their victories as one of the wins saw them beat Chelsea with a 6-0 scoreline.

The run was key for Pep Guardiola's side as it helped them win the Premier League by a margin of just one point. Their streak continued the following season but ended in Manchester City's second league match when Tottenham Hotspur held City to a 2-2 draw.

