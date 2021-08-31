Ranking the 5 most iconic footballers who returned to their former clubs

Multi-million-dollar transfer windows, world-class goals, flawless tackling, and strictly professional relationships — football in 2021 is more frantic than ever. There is no time for someone to take a beat, to take the time out to create personal relationships with the fans who cheer for them day in and out. It is predominantly about cashing cheques and moving on.

Thankfully, some footballers did not and do not always relate professionalism to mechanical interactions. These players have been loved and will continue to be loved by their fans, in every aspect of life. These players have turned into icons and, today, we are going to celebrate some of them.

These five icons not only made their clubs proud the first time around but also decided to return and don the jersey they loved from the bottom of their heart once again. Without further ado, here are the

5 most iconic players who re-signed for their former clubs

Special mention: Didier Drogba and Fernando Torres

#5 Thierry Henry - Arsenal

Arsenal v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

No discussion of great forwards can be completed without paying an ode to the great Thierry Henry. The Frenchman was the definition of ruthlessness and artistry at one point, and Arsenal were lucky to see him don their jersey over two spells.

Henry was signed by Arsene Wenger in 1999 for around €13 million and served the club faithfully for eight seasons. Despite taking his time to start firing, Henry finished his first season with 26 goals. He bettered his tally in the 2002-03 season, registering a total of 32 goals and 23 assists across all competitions. Apart from helping Arsenal to the 2001-02 Premier League title, he was one of the driving forces behind the Invincibles - Arsenal’s unbeaten title winning campaign in the 2003-04 season.

Henry, who was the only player to win the FWA Footballer of the Year award three times, returned to the club in MLS’s off season in 2012, signing a two-month contract. He only made 7 appearances in all competitions and scored a couple of goals, but his strike against Leeds United in the FA Cup third round won a special place in Arsenal history.

in 2012, Thierry Henry returned to Arsenal for a half-season loan, 5 years after his departure, in his debut match, Arsenal were struggling against Leeds in FA Cup, and then the 35 years-old man was subbed in, and this happened

Despite being as big of an icon as any other on our list, the short duration of Henry’s micro spell could not take him higher on our list.

#4 Wayne Rooney - Everton

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Ask any Manchester United fan and they will wholeheartedly endorse Wayne Rooney as one of their all-time greats. The former England international was an icon at Manchester United, scoring 253 goals in 559 appearances across competitions at the club. He won 5 Premier League titles and the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League alongside other accolades.

After his spell with Manchester United came to a close in 2017, Rooney decided to go back to Everton — the club that made him. Despite signing a two-year deal, Rooney could only complete a single year at Goodison Park. He never managed to settle in under manager Sam Allardyce. He also had to play in a plethora of positions — including as a deep-lying playmaker — to justify his place in the team. After 40 appearances and 11 goals in his second stint, he signed for MLS side DC United.

