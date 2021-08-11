Ranking the 5 most valuable defenders in the Premier League right now - August 2021

The Premier League has always boasted some of the world's best players over the years, and that includes defenders. Superstars from around the world have always been drawn towards the Premier League, which is why it is considered to be the best league in the world.

Some of football's best defenders are currently competing in the Premier League. Today's list will look at 5 of the most valuable defenders currently playing in England's top flight.

The values of the players take into consideration their abilities, performance, age, remaining contract duration and injury history, and not the value that they have to their respective clubs. So without further ado, here are

The 5 most valuable defenders in the Premier League

Values provided by Football Transfers

#5 Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £54 million

Raphael Varane joined Manchester United earlier this summer

Raphael Varane has established himself as one of the world's best defenders over the past few years. The former Real Madrid man has won a slew of trophies as part of the Los Blancos backline, partnered with Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos at the heart of their defense.

Now, the Frenchman has finally made his way to the Premier League. Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign the defender for £42 million earlier this summer, in what is a massive coupe by the Red Devils. Varane is a world class player whose positioning and defensive awareness are amongst the world's best. His calmness and comfort on the ball will also be huge for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who looked shaky at the back on multiple occasions in the 2020-21 season.

At just 28-years-old, Varane is in the prime of his career and could be a stalwart of Manchester United's defense for years to come.

Raphael Varane is undergoing the first part of his Manchester United medical ahead of completing his transfer from Real Madrid 🔜 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2021

#4 Harry Maguire (Manchester United) - £54.35 million

Harry Maguire is the world's most expensive defender

Raphael Varane's new partner at Manchester United, Harry Maguire, occupies the #4 spot on the list. The Manchester United captain has become one of the Premier League's best centre-backs over the past year, after his slow start for the club.

Manchester United bought Maguire from Leicester City for £78 million back in 2019, and the Englishman has been a fixture in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ever since.

Maguire's aerial prowess is unmatched among defenders in the Premier League and his physicality will make him the perfect foil for Varane's technical ability. Also 28-years-old, Maguire and Varane will form one of the league's best centre-back partnerships for at least the next 3-4 years.

🗓 On this day in 2019, #mufc signed Harry Maguire.



👕 107 appearances

🚫 45 clean sheets



Our captain ❤️©️ pic.twitter.com/7LlguzGH6p — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 5, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh