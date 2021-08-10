Ranking the 5 most valuable goalkeepers in La Liga right now - August 2021

The Spanish first-division, La Liga, has witnessed a slew of excellent goalscorers over the years. From the likes of Alfredo di Stefano to Lionel Messi — many have shattered and created goal-scoring records at their will. Today, however, we will be taking some time out to celebrate their opponents — the last line of defence: goalkeepers.

With the new La Liga season only a few days away, we will be taking a look at five of the most valuable goalkeepers in the division. These goalkeepers have not only proven themselves in the Spanish top-flight but also have the potential to fetch a decent selling fee for their parent clubs. Now, without further ado, let us check out the

5 most valuable goalkeepers in La Liga at the moment

Stats by: Transfermarkt

#5 Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad) - €20 million

Watford v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season Friendly

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro has swiftly emerged as one of the most promising goalkeepers in La Liga.

After rising through the ranks of Athletic Bilbao’s youth academy, he joined Basconia in 2012. Following two impressive seasons, he found himself in the starting eleven of Bilbao Athletic — the reserves team of Athletic Bilbao. Unfortunately, he could not make his way into the first team, but got the limelight he deserved at Huesca, where he played on loan in 2017/18.

In June 2019, he signed a four-year deal with Athletic’s rivals, Real Sociedad, and has been a happy camper since. Last season, he made 38 appearances for La Real, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 38 goals.

#4 Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao) - €20 million

Valencia CF v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Spain’s current first-choice keeper, Unai Simon, is Athletic Bilbao’s goalkeeper of choice and has done more than enough to fill in for his predecessor Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Like Remiro, Simon was also a part of Athletic Club’s famed youth system. He also made his senior team debut at Basconia and was eventually called up to the Athletic Bilbao's reserves team, Bilbao Athletic. He made his first-team debut in La Liga back in 2018, and the 24-year-old has not looked back since.

Last season, Unai Simon enjoyed a commendable run in La Liga. He appeared in 37 La Liga games — 9 of which finished with a clean sheet for the Basque outfit. His overall tally of 40 conceded goals might not seem impressive as compared to other goalkeepers, but Athletic’s leaky defense should be taken into consideration.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh