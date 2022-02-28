Ranking the 5 oldest goalscorers for Arsenal

Throughout their history, Arsenal have undoubtedly been one of the biggest clubs in English football. The north London club have won the highest number of FA Cup titles. They are also the only club in Premier League history to go unbeaten throughout a single season of domestic football. They achieved this in 2004.

Arsenal have always used a good mix of youth and experience

The Gunners have always been a quality side with top quality players. The club boasts of some of the best players in Premier League history, including Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and a host of others.

Former manager Arsene Wenger was responsible for grooming a good number of young players at the club. He integrated them to play alongside many of the club's senior, more experienced players. These experienced players retained their importance in the squad with their input and contributions.

Without further ado, here is a list of the 5 oldest goalscorers in Arsenal history.

#5 John Hollins (35 years, 4 months and 18 days)

John Hollins featured in the Premier League for Arsenal and Chelsea

English midfielder John Hollins was an important player for Arsenal. The England international joined the club for £75,000 from Queens Park Rangers in 1979, and was named Player of the Season in 1981-82.

Hollins featured 127 times for the Gunners and scored nine times before leaving the club for a return to Chelsea in 1983. He was 33 years old when he signed for the Gunners in 1979. He scored his last goal for the club in the 1982-83 season.

Arsenal @Arsenal Morning all. On this day in 1979 John Hollins made his @Arsenal debut. Find out more here: arsn.al/5tmZIf http://t.co/ujawBHCD43 Morning all. On this day in 1979 John Hollins made his @Arsenal debut. Find out more here: arsn.al/5tmZIf http://t.co/ujawBHCD43

Hollins played for the Cobh Ramblers in Ireland before retiring to become a manager. He managed Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City and a host of other clubs in English football.

#4 Sol Campbell (35 years, 4 months and 30 days)

Sol Campbell scores against FC Porto - UEFA Champions League

England defender Sol Campbell is remembered as one of the greatest defenders to don the Arsenal shirt in the 21st century. The Englishman joined the club from neighbors and bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur for free in 2001, a move that made him very unpopular among Spurs fans.

Campbell captained both north London clubs during his time at the clubs. He was paired with Kolo Toure at the heart of the Gunnedefenseence in 2004 as they went through the season unbeaten.

Campbell left the club in 2006 before returning in January 2010. He scored his last goal for the club in a 2-1 loss to FC Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on 17 February 2010.

Campbell ended his career at Newcastle United before moving into management. He took charge of Macclesfield Town and Southend United was his most recent job in management.

#3 Nigel Winterburn (35 years, 11 months and 14 days)

Jamie Lawrence and Nigel Winterburn battle for possession

Arsenal signed left-back Nigel Winterburn from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 1987 for £350,000 and he spent 13 years at the club. The emergence of Brazilian full-back Sylvinho forced him out of the club in 2000.

Winterburn was never a prolific goalscorer from his left-back position. He scored only eight goals in 429 appearances for the club. Winterburn scored his last goal as an Arsenal player in the UEFA Cup on 25 November 1999 in a 3-0 win over French side FC Nantes.

Arsenal News @ArsenalNewsApp Exclusive: Arsenal legend Winterburn hope Tierney sticks to left-back after Clarke claim: tribalfootball.com/articles/exclu… Exclusive: Arsenal legend Winterburn hope Tierney sticks to left-back after Clarke claim: tribalfootball.com/articles/exclu…

Winterburn featured 94 times for West Ham United after joining them from the Gunners. He retired in 2003 and had a brief stint in management part of the backroom staff at Blackburn Rovers.

#2 Lee Dixon (36 years, 9 months and 13 days)

FA Cup semi-final replay Lee Dixon and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Lee Dixon joined Arsenal in January 1988 from Stoke City along with Steve Bould. The English right-back was well ahead of his time as he was not afraid to attack down the right flank alongside his winger.

Dixon was part of an Arsenal backline that is regarded as one of the best in the club's history. The Englishman made 616 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club before his retirement in 2002. Dixon scored his last goal as an Arsenal player in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland on 30 December 2000 in the Premier League.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Lee Dixon thinks that should be the aim for his former club...



#PLonPrime #ARSWOL Could Arsenal finish as high as third this season? 🤔Lee Dixon thinks that should be the aim for his former club... Could Arsenal finish as high as third this season? 🤔Lee Dixon thinks that should be the aim for his former club...#PLonPrime #ARSWOL https://t.co/aR5QZ31eEM

Dixon enjoyed great success at Highbury, winning four league titles and three FA Cup titles. He is one of few men to have won a league title in three different decades.

#1 Dennis Bergkamp (36 years, 11 months and 5 days)

Bergkamp celebrates after scoring against Manchester United

Dennis Bergkamp became an Arsenal player in 1995 after he joined from Inter Milan. He played as an attacking midfielder or striker for the Dutch national team and Arsenal.

Bergkamp enjoyed a very successful career at Highbury and spent the rest of his professional career at the club. He scored his last goal for the club in a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on 15 April 2006. He made a total of 410 appearances for the club and scored 113 goals.

🎯 @FreeTheArsenal



-One of the first BIG foreign signings in PL history (2 ballon d’or top 3 finishes)

-Arguably the best 10 in the league for 7/8 of the 11 yrs he was a Gunner

-3x PL champion

-PFA player’s POTY ‘98



List goes on and on ☂️ @GPv3000 now that there’s convo about prem legacies rn who’s ur t10 prem players ever in order, never see these lists past the t3 ish now that there’s convo about prem legacies rn who’s ur t10 prem players ever in order, never see these lists past the t3 ish Bergkamp never gets the respect he deserves on these lists...-One of the first BIG foreign signings in PL history (2 ballon d’or top 3 finishes)-Arguably the best 10 in the league for 7/8 of the 11 yrs he was a Gunner-3x PL champion-PFA player’s POTY ‘98List goes on and on twitter.com/gpv3000/status… Bergkamp never gets the respect he deserves on these lists...-One of the first BIG foreign signings in PL history (2 ballon d’or top 3 finishes)-Arguably the best 10 in the league for 7/8 of the 11 yrs he was a Gunner-3x PL champion-PFA player’s POTY ‘98List goes on and on twitter.com/gpv3000/status… https://t.co/wRgaq6YOtr

Bergkamp retired from professional football in 2006 and worked with his boyhood club Ajax in various capacities. He managed the U-12 side up to U-19 and was an assistant to Peter Bosz with the first team in 2016.

Edited by Nived Zenith