5 players who had the briefest stints at Manchester City as part of the Sheikh Mansour revolution 

Before being bought by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, Manchester City were just a normal mid-level club in the Premier League during the best of times. However, things have changed for the blue side of Manchester in the last 12 years and they are now widely considered as one of the best sides in the world.

Manchester City have gone on to win 4 league titles, 2 FA Cups, and 5 league cups and during that time they have spent millions and millions on transfer fees to ensure all that success.

During that time they bought a lot of top players with the likes of David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Gareth Barry, Kevin De Bruyne and many more going on to establish themselves as some of the best in the business.

However, during that time of spending all that money, several players they bought ended up struggling to get going while some just decided to leave after a season. A number of these high-profile players they signed have already been forgotten about.

Here is a look at 5 players who played for Manchester City that you have probably forgotten about.

#1 Sylvinho

Sylvinho played for Manchester City last before calling time on his playing career.

Former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Corinthians player Sylvinho joined Manchester City at the start of the 2009/10 season and this would be the Brazilian's last stint as a football player. In that one season, Manchester City finished 5th in the league with Sylvinho making a total of 15 appearances and scoring once. He retired in the post season.

Since his retirement, Sylvinho has tried his hand at management but unfortunately, the former left-back was not as good a manager as he was a player. He started as the assistant manager with Brazilian club Cruzeiro following which he was appointed as Roberto Mancini's assistant coach at Inter Milan.

He also worked as an assistant for the Brazilian national team and his most high-profile job saw him replace Bruno Genesio as manager of Lyon in 2019 but a string of bad results saw him sacked a few months later.

Loris Karius as a youngster during his time at Manchester City.

Everyone in the footballing world knows who Loris Karius is. The German keeper will always be remembered for costing Liverpool the Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, not a lot of football fans might know this but the German was a part of the Manchester City youth set-up for 2 years.

Karius joined City from Stuttgart in 2009 and was part of the under-18, Under-21 and Under-23 team but failed to make a senior appearance for them. It was his time at Mainz that shaped his career as he worked his way up the ranks there before making a move to Liverpool.

A lot was expected from him and Jurgen Klopp fancied him but the German was widely berated for his mistakes and although he made some great saves, Liverpool knew they needed someone better to compete with the best. Kauris currently plays for Turkish team Besiktas on loan from Liverpool.