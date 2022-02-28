Ranking 5 oldest goalscorers for Liverpool

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp are easily one of the most feared opponents in Europe currently. It has been a gradual process, but in the last few years, he has been successful in bringing glory to the Reds faithful in multiple forms. His side are full of experienced customers who have stepped up on big occasions.

The Merseyside club have always kept their doors open for veterans of the game who can come in and help develop their existing crop. In fact, they proudly held on to their own players even after they turned 30 and aged upwards.

Some popular names in Liverpool's history make up their oldest goalscorers

The Reds were rewarded for their patience with these veterans, who proved crucial even when their age seemed to bogger them down. They continued to thrive and with their perseverance stepped up on various occasions to help the club in the hour of need.

Here are Liverpool's five oldest goalscorers in their history.

#5 Stevan Gerrard - 34 years 11 months 24 days

Gerrard captured in a Premier League clash against Sunderland in 2014

Stevan Gerrard is definitely one of the most talented and gifted players to have never won the Premier League. He deserved every bit of that honor, but it was not in his fate to lift the trophy for Liverpool. But that does not take anything away from the great player he was.

A colossal figure in the Reds midfield, he was included in the PFA PL Team of the Year eight times. Impressively, six of those inclusions came in consecutive seasons between 2003 and 2009. He stood with the team in their toughest phases and went into history as their longest serving captain (2003-2015) and arguably the greatest as well.

Gerrard was blessed with raw power, explosive pace and great vision. He netted a total of 186 goals as a Liverpool player in 710 appearances, making him the fifth highest goal-getter in the club's history.

The midfielder scored his last goal, which was also the Reds' only goal of the day in an embarrassing 6-1 loss against Stoke City in 2015 in the English top-flight. This was also Gerrard's last game in Liverpool colors.

#4 Sami Hyypia - 35 years 2 months 21 days

Hyypia is one of the best bargain signings in the Reds history

Sami Hyypia arrived at the Merseyside club in a low-profile move that cost nearly €4 million. Gerrard Houllier signed the Finnish player in order to infuse some much-needed energy into the rearguard. Houllier needed a pair of young legs ready to take on challenges to provide stability at the back and match the increasing demands of the Premier League.

His new signing ticked all the parameters and came out with flying colors. The centre-back arrived as a proven leader, having displayed his top mentality and leadership skills at Willem II in Finland. He restored a sense of composure in the Reds backline and was the ideal partner for a rather erratic Stephane Henchoz.

Football Daily @footballdaily



🗣 "It was a toss up between him and Mo Salah" @Carra23 explains his decision to pick Sami Hyypia over Mo Salah in Liverpool's best Premier League signings list 🗣 "It was a toss up between him and Mo Salah" @Carra23 explains his decision to pick Sami Hyypia over Mo Salah in Liverpool's best Premier League signings list https://t.co/mIozg7uozu

In 2001, when Liverpool won the treble with the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and League Cup titles Hyypia captained the team on multiple occasions. He made a total of 464 appearances for the Reds and scored 35 times. The 2008-09 campaign, which was his last in England, saw him find the back of the net twice.

His last goal was in a 5-1 victory in the Premier League against Newcastle United.

#3 Ian Callaghan - 35 years 11 months 5 days

Callaghan posing in the Liverpool jersey (Source: Liverpool FC twitter handle)

Sitting in top spot, way above anyone else on Liverpool's all-time appearance list is wide midfielder Ian Callaghan with his 857 appearances for the club. Incredibly, he was booked only once in his entire career when he was shown a yellow in the 1978 League Cup final.

The midfielder retired in the early 1980s when he was in his 40s after stints with Swansea City and in Australia and Ireland. But, undoubtedly, Callaghan gave his best years to Liverpool, whom he represented from 1960 to 1978.

Nicky Allt @NickyAllt #Liverpool Put simply - Consistency wise, service given & 857 games - Ian Callaghan is Liverpool's Greatest ever footballer. A Toxteth born lad who told me he used to walk to training at Melwood, he will be 80 this year and has won every medal worth winning. A Gent & Legend #LFC Put simply - Consistency wise, service given & 857 games - Ian Callaghan is Liverpool's Greatest ever footballer. A Toxteth born lad who told me he used to walk to training at Melwood, he will be 80 this year and has won every medal worth winning. A Gent & Legend #LFC #Liverpool https://t.co/1YR9XC7jRE

He established himself in the first team during the early days of Bill Shankly's reign when the club was still in the second division. In his 18-year stay at the Merseyside club, they won the First Division league title five times and the FA Cup twice.

At the continental level, they won the European Cup and UEFA Cup, twice each. He scored his first goal for the Reds in a First Division game against Sheffield United back in 1962 and his last in the European Cup quarter-finals against Benfica in 1978.

#2 Sir Kenny Dalglish - 36 years 1 month 14 days

Sir Kenny had two spells as Liverpool manager from 1985-1991 and then from 2011-2012

A fair chunk of Liverpool supporters were skeptical of Kenny Dalglish's arrival at the club. He was supposed to inherit Kevin Keegan's legacy in 1977, a rich one that, and there were doubts whether he'd do justice to it. The player was a complete center-forward who, with his intelligence, made scoring and creating goals look easy.

Liverpool FC @LFC



reacts to the news that he will become Sir Kenny Dalglish: A knighthood for our King. @kennethdalglish reacts to the news that he will become Sir Kenny Dalglish: lfc.tv/AHGL A knighthood for our King. 👑@kennethdalglish reacts to the news that he will become Sir Kenny Dalglish: lfc.tv/AHGL https://t.co/6kQX5mFnCH

The Englishman stayed compassionate for the club and its fans throughout his association with the club. He has the main stand at Anfield named after him and deservedly so. Dalglish was ever so elegant with the ball and his movement.

He loved dropping deep and facilitating the build-up and bringing others into the game. The Scot has 172 goals to his name in a Liverpool shirt, the last of which he scored against Nottingham Forest in the first Division back in 1987.

As a player, Dalglish helped the Reds to six First Division titles and three European Cups among other honors.

#1 Gary McAllister - 36 years 9 months 14 days

McAllister in action against Benfica in a pre-season friendly

Gary McAllister only wore the Liverpool shirt for two campaigns when he was brought in from Coventry City in 2000. Compared to the other names on this list, he may not have been revered by the Kop in a similar fashion. But that does not belittle his contributions to the club.

The Scot arrived as a 35-year old, held his own in the Reds squad and proved himself to be extremely useful. The midfielder built a reputation for providing goals from the middle of the park during his spells with Coventry City and Leeds United in the Premier League.

He arrived as a free agent and his impact was instantly visible on Gerrard Houlier's side. McAllister scored five goals and provided six assists in the Premier League in the 2000/01 season. He also contributed two goals and three assists in the UEFA Cup, which Liverpool won.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



It was Liverpool’s first win at Goodison in a decade



It’s Merseyside Derby week so here is Gary McAllister’s 90th minute free kick in 2001It was Liverpool’s first win at Goodison in a decade It’s Merseyside Derby week so here is Gary McAllister’s 90th minute free kick in 2001 🎯It was Liverpool’s first win at Goodison in a decade 👇https://t.co/pggviveLoY

In his second season, he lost his prolific nature and found it difficult to impact games like he used to. In 2002, he moved back to Coventry City. He remains the oldest player in the club's history to get on the scoresheet. Stevan Gerrard once acknowledged the positive influence McAllister had on him, which shaped his personality and character both on and off the pitch.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava