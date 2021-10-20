Ranking the 5 oldest goalscorers in Premier League history

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive one too.

This has seen a plethora of world-class players across positions grace the competition over the years. The Premier League has had goalscoring strikers, midfielders, defenders and even goalkeepers.

Due to improved fitness and advances in sports science, more and more players are playing deep into their 30s while sustaining a high level of performance. On that note, here's a look at the five oldest goalscorers in the history of the Premier League.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Graham Alexander - 38 years, 180 days (2010)

Graham Alexander (right) is one of the oldest scorers in the Premier League.

Graham Alexander is one of the oldest goalscorers in the Premier League. The right-back played only one season in the competition, though, having done so with Burnley in 2009-10. That made him the oldest Premier League debutant.

The then 38-year-old registered a creditable tally of seven goals in his lone season in the English top flight. Four of his league goals that campaign came against Hull City, including two braces. Alexander also scored against Sunderland, Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League that season.

He scored 24 goals in nearly 200 games across competitions for Burnley, also bagging ten assists.

#4 Stuart Pierce - 38 years, 211 days (2000)

Stuart Pierce was a prolific scorer in the Premier League.

Stuart Pierce is one of the most prolific goalscoring defenders in the history of the Premier League.

The 59-year-old scored an impressive 20 goals in over 200 Premier League appearances for three different clubs. He netted most of his goals - 18 - during a highly successful four-season stint in the mid-90s for Nottingham Forest.

Pierce did not score during a two-season spell at Newcastle United. But he did find the net twice in a subsequent two-season stint at Manchester City. The second of those strikes, against Southampton in 2000, made him one of the oldest scorers in Premier League history.

During his most prolific campaign in the Premier League, Pierce netted eight times for Forest in the 1994-95 season.

