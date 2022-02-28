Ranking the 5 oldest goalscorers for Real Madrid

When you represent Real Madrid, you are expected to play at a very high level from day one until the final day. To them, age is just a number. The football world is brutal, and young players are always on hand to phase out the older ones at every turn of the way. Some older players, however, have managed to keep up with these younger players and even perform better than them.

Real Madrid has a brilliant line-up of club legends

Players were known to spend large parts of their careers at the Santiago Bernabeu in previous years. Greats like Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Fernando Hierro were at the club until well into their 30's, an indicator of their longevity.

These players managed to remain relevant by retaining their goalscoring abilities despite their age. Without further ado, here is a list of the five oldest goalscorers in Real Madrid history.

#5 Paco Gento (36 years, 3 months and 25 days)

Paco Gento is the most decorated Real Madrid player ever

Late Spanish legend Paco Gento is without a doubt one of the greatest players to represent Real Madrid in history. He started his career at Racing Santander in 1952. He was in his first senior season when he caught the eye of Los Blancos officials. He joined the club in 1953 and gradually became a key player for them.

Gento scored his last goal as a Real Madrid player in the 1969-70 season at 36 years, three months and 25 days old. The wide midfielder scored against Real Sociedad on 15th February 1970. He made a total of 600 appearances for Los Blancos and scored 183 goals for Los Blancos during his time at the club.

Gento is regarded as one of the greatest Spanish players ever. He remains the only player to ever win six Champions League/European Cup titles, and is also their most decorated player ever.

#4 Luka Modric (36 years, 4 months and 14 days)

Luka Modric on the ball - UEFA Champions League

When Luka Modric first joined Real Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur, the Spanish media labeled him a flop. 10 years on, the Croatian is regarded as one of the club's best midfielders.

Modric scored his most recent goal for the club on January 23rd when the side drew 2-2 against Elche in La Liga. He was 36 years, four months and 14 days old when he scored the goal. Modric has made 421 appearances for the club and scored 30 goals.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live #rmlive Real Madrid have not scored a goal in the first half since the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club (January 16), when Luka Modric scored in the 38th minute. @marca Real Madrid have not scored a goal in the first half since the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club (January 16), when Luka Modric scored in the 38th minute. @marca #rmlive ⚠️

Modric has won 18 honours in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian was also named the best player in the world and given the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

#3 Amancio (36 years, 5 months and 11 days)

Amancio Amaro Varela, a Real Madrid great

Amancio played in the same era as fellow Los Blancos greats Alfredo Di Stefano, Paco Gento and Ferenc Puskas. He joined Real Madrid in 1962 after scoring 25 goals in 26 games for Deportivo de la Coruña.

Amancio was a prolific goalscorer during his time at the club and won Pichichi twice in 1969 and 1970. The Spaniard scored his last goal for the club in the 1975-76 season when he was 36 years, five months and 11 days old. His last goal came against Sporting Gijon on March 27th 1976 in La Liga.

Peña Madridista de Madras @PenaMadras

'The Galician Wizard' who made 471 Appearances and Scored 155 Goals for Real Madrid!



Amancio is also the man who Discovered the ‘Quinta del Buitre’(The Vulture Squadron’) during His Successful Managerial Stint at Castilla Happy 82nd Birthday Amancio Amaro Varela! 🤍'The Galician Wizard' who made 471 Appearances and Scored 155 Goals for Real Madrid!Amancio is also the man who Discovered the ‘Quinta del Buitre’(The Vulture Squadron’) during His Successful Managerial Stint at Castilla Happy 82nd Birthday Amancio Amaro Varela! 🤍🎉🎊'The Galician Wizard' who made 471 Appearances and Scored 155 Goals for Real Madrid!Amancio is also the man who Discovered the ‘Quinta del Buitre’(The Vulture Squadron’) during His Successful Managerial Stint at Castilla https://t.co/Hne8x4Xc8A

Amancio won the Spanish La Liga nine times in his time in Madrid. He also won one European Cup for the side. He went on to coach the side in the 1984-85 season after hanging up his boots.

#2 Alfredo di Stefano (37 years, 10 months and 3 days)

Alfredo Di Stefano remains one of the all-time greats in Real Madrid history

Alfredo di Stefano is arguably the greatest player in Real Madrid history. The legendary forward has one of the side's stadia named after him. He joined Real Madrid in 1953 and went on to win the Ballon d'Or twice at the club.

Di Stefano is one of the most prolific players in the history of Real Madrid. He was the club's record goalscorer before Raul and then Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed his record. His last goal for the club came in the 1963-64 season in a 6-0 win against Zurich on May 7th 1964 in the European Cup semifinal.

Jason Lincoln @VinoFiIipino Alfredo Di Stefano just saying nah fuck you to his defenders and playing centre back to close out a European Cup quarter final doesn't get talked about enough.



Clearly a top 5 offensive player of all-time, just a shame there isn't more footage of him. Alfredo Di Stefano just saying nah fuck you to his defenders and playing centre back to close out a European Cup quarter final doesn't get talked about enough. Clearly a top 5 offensive player of all-time, just a shame there isn't more footage of him.

Di Stefano scored in five consecutive European Cup finals for the club. He is also their joint record goalscorer in El Clasico history along with Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 308 goals in 396 appearances before leaving the club for Espanyol.

#1 Ferenc Puskas (38 years, 7 months and 19 days)

Ferenc Puskas is remembered for being one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football

Ferenc Puskas joined Real Madrid in 1958 from Kispert Honved in his native Hungary at the age of 31 years old. The striker struck up a beautiful partnership with Di Stefano at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Puskas spent eight seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and helped the side win La Liga five times in a row. He also won the Pichichi on four occasions. His last goal for the club was on November 21st 1965 in a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Karim Benzema is the oldest Real Madrid player (33y 319d) to score more than once in a European Cup/Champions League game since Ferenc Puskás against Feyenoord in September 1965 (38y 173d), who scored four times. Legends. 2 - Karim Benzema is the oldest Real Madrid player (33y 319d) to score more than once in a European Cup/Champions League game since Ferenc Puskás against Feyenoord in September 1965 (38y 173d), who scored four times. Legends. https://t.co/s7BeAlu3N7

Puskas won the European Champions Cup three times with Los Blancos. He scored seven goals in two finals for the club. He retired from football and went into management afterwards.

