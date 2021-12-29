Ranking the 5 oldest PSG goalscorers in UEFA Champions League history 

PSG fell short in their quest to become the newest Champions League winners when they lost to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final. Last season, they eliminated holders Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals before falling to Manchester City in the last four.

They finished second in their 2021-22 Champions League group, and will now take on 13-time winners Real Madrid in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash. The form of new arrival Lionel Messi - five goals in five games - gives them hope that the final frontier can be conquered this year.

The 34-year-old is one of the oldest scorers in the Champions League for PSG. However, Le Parisiens have also had other 'old' scorers in the competition over the years.

On that note, here's a look at the five oldest PSG players to have scored in the UEFA Champions League:

#5 Angel Di Maria - 32 years, 264 days (2020)

Angel Di Maria has been a key player for PSG since arriving from Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

The four-time Ligue 1 winner has bagged over 200 goal contributions (91 goals, 119 assists) for PSG, with 35 of them coming in the Champions League. He has scored in the competition in each of his six seasons with PSG, except the ongoing one.

The 2014 Champions League winner's last strike in the competition came in a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the 2019-20 group stage. He has not scored in ten subsequent games, including three this campaign, but has provided six assists during this period.

#4 Edinson Cavani - 32 years, 300 days (2019)

Paris Saint-Germain vs RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Champions League

Edinson Cavani is PSG's all-time record goalscorer, netting exactly 200 times across competitions in over 300 games. Thirty of these strikes have come in the Champions League.

The Manchester United striker scored in the competition in each of his seven seasons with PSG. His last strike in the Champions League - in a group game in 2019 - was his 200th and final goal for the Ligue 1 giants.

Cavani has not scored in the competition in seven games for United. His five other Champions League strikes came with Napoli in 2011-12.

