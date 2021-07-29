Ranking the 5 players with the most assists in Premier League history 

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive football league in the world. It's also the richest on the planet, which explains why the competition has attracted some of the finest players in the game over the years.

The English top flight has been graced by several prolific goalscorers. But the competition has also seen a plethora of fine assist creators like Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard, David Silva, and more recently, Wayne Rooney, Kevin De Bruyne and James Milner, to name a few.

On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific assist-creators in the history of the Premier League:

#5 Dennis Bergkamp - 94

Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp is one of the finest players to have graced the Premier League.

During an illustrious 11-season stint in the competition (all with Arsenal), the Dutchman played over 300 games and tallied close to 100 assists. The three-time Premier League winner was a player par excellence for the Gunners.

Bergkamp, who was also a decent goalscorer, formed a fruitful partnership with Ian Wright and later with Frenchmen Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka.

12 - Dennis Bergkamp provided more assists for Ian Wright in the Premier League than he did for any other player. Understanding. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2015

His versatility allowed him to be deployed across a bevy of positions in the attacking third, including as a second striker and an attacking midfielder.

Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger once said about Bergkamp:

"I have worked with him for ten years, until the last minute of his final training session; he did not lose his concentration or dedication for one minute. For me that is more remarkable than anything else. You do not find a player like that everywhere you go. It was a blessing, a gift when I arrived."

#4 Frank Lampard - 102

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is one of only four players to register over 100 assists in the Premier League.

One of the best goalscoring midfielders to have played in the competition, the Englishman was a standout performer for Chelsea, with whom he registered most of his goals and assists in the Premier League during a successful decade-long stint.

211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. pic.twitter.com/UWrUuzF3y8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2019

The three-time Premier League winner had four seasons - all with Chelsea - where he tallied double-digit goal and assist tallies.

After starting out with West Ham United, Lampard blossomed into a world-class midfielder at Chelsea, especially under Jose Mourinho, with whom he still shares a warm rapport.

The 43-year-old, who later managed his old club for one-and-a-half seasons, played his last Premier League campaign in 2014-15, scoring six times and assisting twice.

