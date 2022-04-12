Ranking 5 players with the best non-penalty minute per goal involvement in the Premier League

The Premier League is renowned for its fast-paced football, which makes it one of the hardest leagues in the world. The advantage that comes with its fast-paced nature is that there are generally a lot of goals scored.

Goals can be scored in many ways, be it penalties, direct free-kicks, indirect set-pieces or from open play. While scoring from any position is never easy, penalties are generally seen as an easier way to score than from open play. This is because it generally involves multiple obstacles and proper passage of play before the eventual goal.

The Premier League has seen some of the world's greatest goalscorers adept at scoring from any position. But here, let's deliberate on the five Premier League players with the best non-penalty minute per goal involvement.

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United celebrates scoring the fourth goal

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was known for his goal scoring prowess from the bench during his playing days. He was also called the 'Super Sub' during the latter stages of his playing career.

Also nicknamed the Baby Faced Assassin, he averaged a goal or an assist every 109 minutes. This is quite remarkable due to the fact that he mostly came in as a substitute.

Solskjaer is most notable for scoring the winning goal in the 90+3rd minute in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in the 1998-99 season. It saw United complete their first treble.

He had 91 goals in 235 Premier League appearances with six EPL trophies to show for it.

#4 Luis Suarez

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Luis Suarez is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. He won the the European Golden Shoe twice (2013-14 and 2015-16).

Suarez's fine form at Liverpool was so impeccable that he averaged a goal within every 104 minutes. This in the process earned him the Premier League golden boot in 2014 with 31 goals in 33 matches.

He scored 69 goals in 110 appearances for the Merseyside club in the league before leaving for Barcelona in 2014. He truly shone at the Catalan club, scoring a stunning 195 goals in 283 appearances for the club and also winning the treble in the 2014-15 season.

He currently plays for Atletico Madrid.

#3 Mohamed Salah

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah is known for his EPL record of scoring the most goals (32) in a single 38-game season. He set the record in his debut season with Liverpool in 2017 after signing from AS Roma.

He is considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

Salah's 104 minute goal or assist average sees him tied with Suarez on this list. He was the recipient of the the EPL Golden Boot for back-to-back seasons, which began in 2018 and 2019.

Nicknamed the Egyptian King by Liverpool supporters, he is among the back bones of the "rejuvenated" Liverpool side. He has helped them win a bunch of trophies, notably the Premier League title in 2020 which had eluded them for close to three decades. He has scored 115 goals for the Reds in the league since joining.

Nicknamed the Egyptian King by Liverpool supporters, he is among the back bones of the "rejuvenated" Liverpool side. He has helped them win a bunch of trophies, notably the Premier League title in 2020 which had eluded them for close to three decades. He has scored 115 goals for the Reds in the league since joining.

Salah currently leads the race for the EPL Golden Boot with 20 goals this season.

#2 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

One of the most prolific players to grace the EPL, Sergio Aguero is regarded as one of the greatest forwards of all time. He has the record for the most goals scored for a single club in the Premier League with 184 goals for Manchester City.

Aguero averaged a goal or an assist within every 97 minutes. He also holds the record for the most hat tricks in the league at 12.

Premier League @premierleague In his final



#MCIEVE In his final #PL appearance for the club, Sergio Aguero scored his 183rd and 184th league goals for Man City, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s record for most Premier League goals for a single club (183 with Man Utd) 👏🔵 In his final #PL appearance for the club, Sergio Aguero scored his 183rd and 184th league goals for Man City, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s record for most Premier League goals for a single club (183 with Man Utd)#MCIEVE https://t.co/pXhf5G1QKa

The Argentinian is known for his dribbling skills and accurate shots. He has won five EPL titles and six EFL cups. His most productive season was in 2015 where he scored 26 goals in 33 matches, which saw him take his first and only Golden Boot.

Aguero retired from football in 2021 after a heart condition which started a few months after he joined Barcelona in the summer.

#1 Thierry Henry

Arsenal v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

Arsenal's former golden boy, Thierry Henry, takes the undisputed number one spot. He is regarded as one of the greatest forwards of all time. He holds the record for the most EPL Golden Boot wins with four.

Henry averaged out 94 minutes within each goal or assist registered. His most productive season was in the 2003-2004 season, where he netted 30 goals in 37 matches. This saw Arsenal win the EPL title without any defeat throughout the season as they were named the 'Invicibles'.

Henry scored 174 goals in 254 appearances for Arsenal during his first stint. Upon returning to Arsenal through loan terms in 2012, he managed just one goal in four appearances.

