Ranking the 5 players with most goal contributions across Europe’s top 5 leagues (2021-22)

The 2021-22 season has seen most of the usual suspects take center stage for their teams yet again.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland have seemingly continued from where they left off last season. Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running on his return to Manchester United. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has had a slower-than-expected start to life at his new club PSG.

About a third of the way into the domestic season in Europe's top five leagues, title races are beginning to take shape. Most of the aforementioned players and a few others have scored goals and made assists galore.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goal contributions in Europe's top five leagues this season:

#5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 12

Ciro Immobile is up to ten league goals this season.

Ciro Immobile is one of the most prolific strikers in the Italian top flight at the moment, having netted over 150 times in the competition.

The 31-year-old leads this season's Serie A scoring charts, with ten goals in 12 games. He has also registered two assists during this period, helping Lazio to fifth place in the league table. Immobile has become the first player in the process to score at least ten league goals in six successive seasons for the Rome-based club.

#LazioSalernitana 6 - Ciro Immobile is the first player able of scoring 10+ goals with Lazio in six consecutive Serie A seasons. Huge. 6 - Ciro Immobile is the first player able of scoring 10+ goals with Lazio in six consecutive Serie A seasons. Huge.#LazioSalernitana

Immobile etched his name into the history books in 2019-20 when he netted 36 times to win the Capocannoniere award. That made him only the second player, first after Gonzalo Higuain, to score 36 times in a Serie A campaign.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 12

Erling Haaland has been on a tear since joining Borussia Dortmund last year.

Erling Haaland is one of the best young strikers in the game at the moment. Still only 21, the Norwegian has been on a tear since joining Borussia Dortmund last January.

After a 27-goal season in his first full Bundesliga campaign, Haaland has struck nine times in just six games this season. The 21-year-old is now up to 49 goals in as many Bundesliga games in his young career. Haaland has also recorded three assists this campaign.

Currently out injured, Haaland will look to continue from where he left off as BvB attempt to end Bayern Munich's decade-long Bundesliga dominance.

