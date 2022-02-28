Ranking 5 players with most goals across all competitions since 2016

Scoring on a regular basis is a daunting task and more importantly because of the expectations raised every single time. The tactical need to outsmart the opposition is always there and given the competitiveness, a desperately needed necessity.

Despite having all these hurdles, players have managed to score frequently in the last decade. These footballers have not only been very much productive in front of goal but have been a crucial part of bringing success to their respective clubs

The last decade has seen some world-class finishing

To be in the right place at the right time is one thing but to finish it in the right fashion is the most necessary thing. Some of the players in the past few years have managed to score despite being in a tricky situation.

These are the types of goal-scorers that top teams like to inherit at all costs. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top players who have scored the most goals since 2016.

Note: All competitions are considered for the list. The stats are inclusive of stats from 2016.

#5 Kylian Mbappe

Much has been speculated about the future of Kylian Mbappe as he runs out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Real Madrid have shown a great amount of interest in the youngster but PSG will do everything possible to keep him.

Coming through the ranks at AS Monaco, Mbappe impressed many from a very young age. In his three seasons with the French club, he scored 27 goals in just 60 appearances. He signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 and has been with them ever since.

So far, the Frenchman has scored 156 goals across all competitions for the French giants. Since 2016, Kylian Mbappe has scored 181 goals across all competitions at the age of just 23.

#4 Harry Kane

The English captain might not be in his best form this season but there is no denial of the amazing capabilities that he possesses. Harry Kane has been sensational for Tottenham Hotspur ever since he regularly started playing for them.

He has been among the top goal-scorers in the Premier League almost every season. In his 11 seasons with Spurs so far, Harry Kane has amassed 239 goals and registered 53 assists.

Since 2016, the English striker has scored 183 goals across all competitions. This includes the Premier League Golden Boot winning performances in the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

It is not possible to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out when it comes to a goal-scoring list. The Portuguese superstar has grown into a beast of a forward with time and has been unstoppable more often than not.

He had a stellar time with Real Madrid, especially in the Champions League, having won the tournament four times with them. After spending nine seasons with Los Blancos, Ronaldo decided to join Juventus in the summer of 2018.

With the Old Lady, the Portuguese forward had performed really well, having scored 101 goals in just 134 appearances. He returned to Manchester United last summer and is doing a decent job. Since 2016, Ronaldo has scored 222 goals so far.

#2 Lionel Messi

Like Ronaldo, it is simply impossible to leave Lionel Messi off this list. The Argentine has been a massive force in attack and has posed a threat almost every time with the ball at his feet.

It was highly surprising when the left-footed forward decided to leave Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain last summer. With his enormous contributions, the Catalan club achieved a lot of success. Imagining Barcelona without Messi is still difficult to digest.

In his 17 seasons with the Spanish giants, Lionel Messi scored 474 goals. Since 2016, the Argentine has scored 254 goals in total. He has struggled a bit at Paris Saint-Germain but given his capabilities, scoring just two goals in the league this season. However, he'll certainly soon be back among the goals.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

It is only unfortunate that Robert Lewandowski has not been able to win a Ballon d'Or for his wonderful efforts in front of goal. The Polish striker is a beast in the box with his clinical finishing and fine positioning.

He has been absolutely amazing playing for Bayern Munich ever since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014. In his eight seasons with the Bavarian club so far, Lewandowski has scored 331 goals. His form in both the Bundesliga and Champions League has been terrific and, more importantly, very concerning for the opposition defense.

To date, Lewandowski has scored 283 goals since 2016. He has been in fabulous form this season too and will be hoping to make it all the way to finally laying his hands on the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy.

