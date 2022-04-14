Ranking 5 players with the most goals against English clubs in the Champions League

The Champions League is the biggest stage for top-performing goal-scorers in club competition. Being a consistent goal-scorer in the Champions League has been the hallmark of being a great player.

The best footballers have always found their way to being among the goals, irrespective of their team, the opposition and other dynamics.

The Champions League has seen world-class goal-scorers

Playing in the Champions League gives players a chance to test themselves against the best teams in Europe. This is what makes the thought of playing in it very exciting and a dream for most upcoming footballers.

English teams have not been easy to score against in this competition but some players have had their way against these sides. We take a look at five players who have scored the most goals so far against English clubs in the competition.

#5 Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller has been loyal to Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller has been an amazing servant to Bayern Munich, having graduated from the club's academy in 2008. Since then, he has played in different positions for the Bavarian club and has been a very reliable outlet in attack.

The German forward has won the Champions League twice with Bayern. So far, Thomas Muller has 52 goals to his name in the competition.

In the process, 10 goals have come against English clubs. Muller enjoys playing against Arsenal when it comes to teams from England, having scored five goals against them.

#4 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is leading the goal-scoring charts this season.

The Polish striker has scored goals for fun in the last decade and continues to do so even in his thirties. Robert Lewandowski has been in terrific form this campaign and has been a goal-scoring machine for Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 season.

Having scored more than 600 goals for his club and country, the Polish international has been difficult to contain. With 12 goals to his name in the Champions League this season, he's the leading goal-scorer in the competition.

Number of Champions League matches to reach 85 goals:



Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo



Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo

Lewandowski has scored 85 goals in the competition, out of which 10 have come against English opposition. There is no doubt that his goal tally will also increase with time.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the competition with two different teams

There are not enough words to describe the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has been an incredible goal-scorer and is, arguably, one of the best players of his generation.

Having played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, he has been an influential force in the Champions League over the years. With 141 goals in the competition, no player has been able to score more goals in the Champions League.





In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score #UCL goals

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 goals against English clubs. Interestingly, he has scored thrice against his current club Manchester United and four times against Tottenham Hotspur.

#2 Karim Benzema

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema is the most talked-about footballer right now given his stellar performances in the 2021-22 season. The Real Madrid striker has been phenomenal in front of goal, helping Los Blancos secure important victories.

The Frenchman's form in the Champions League has been terrific over the years. He is currently the third-highest goal-scorer in the competition's history, with 83 goals to his name. Benzema has scored 12 goals so far this season, with back-to-back hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.





Karim Benzema has now scored more Champions League goals this season (12) than Lionel Messi (5) and Cristiano Ronaldo (6) combined (11).

Out of his 83 goals in the competition, Benzema has scored 13 times against English clubs. The Frenchman was once again highly influential against Chelsea in helping secure Real Madrid a place in the semi-finals of the competition. Benzema scored in extra time against the Blues on Wednesday.

#1 Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Manchester United

The football world is blessed to have witnessed Lionel Messi grace the game. The Argentine forward has scored a number of goals in his career and a good amount of them have come in the Champions League.

Having won the competition four times in his career so far, Lionel Messi has relished playing against some of the best teams in Europe. With 125 goals to his name, Messi is the second-highest goal-scorer in the history of the Champions League.

Messi has enjoyed playing against English clubs and his goal tally against them speaks for itself. The former Barcelona forward has scored 27 times against English opposition, more than any other player in the history of the competition.

Lionel Messi is the only player to score more than 20 Champions League goals against English sides.

What's even more impressive is that he has scored these goals in just 35 matches. Messi has enjoyed playing against Arsenal the most, having scored nine against them in six appearances.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar