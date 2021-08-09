Ranking the 5 players Juventus will be most dependent on this season 

Following the disappointment of finishing only fourth and relinquishing the Scudetto in limp fashion, Juventus are looking to revive themselves in the upcoming season.

Having already begun their pre-season with back-to-back victories and recalled some of their loan players, the club's preparations are in full-swing.

Massimiliano Allegri is back at the club too, having guided the side to 11 titles in his first spell, and is now hoping for more success following a period of disappointment in the club's intervening two years.

The Bianconeri kick-start their league campaign in under two weeks from now with a trip to Udinese.

#5 Wojciech Szczesny

Szczesny isn't the best in the world but certainly very important to Juventus

Wojciech Szczesny has certainly been the most underrated player in all of Juve's title successes since 2017.

Initially an understudy for Gianluigi Buffon, the Polish custodian successfully instated himself as the number one choice goalkeeper from his second season onwards.

He's been a highly reliable figure in the defense, making crucial stops to deny clear goalscoring opportunities to opposition teams whilst also distributing the ball superbly.

Wojciech Szczęsny: "At Roma, I benched the best goalkeeper in the world. At Juventus, I benched the best keeper ever. Turns out I'm the best goalkeeper in history." 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nI5Td56dqg — Bee Sports (@BeeSports_app) January 14, 2021

In 104 league games with the Bianconeri, the former Arsenal goalkeeper has conceded only 94 times and kept 39 clean sheets, even winning the 'goalkeeper of the year' award for the 2019/20 season in Serie A.

Juventus obviously boast a stoic backline but also need the last line of their defense to be in top shape to win games.

#4 Arthur Melo

Arthur could be the solution to all of Juventus midfield woes

Arthur's €72 million transfer from Barcelona hasn't beared as much fruit as Juventus would've liked. But he'll only turn 25 this week, so still has time to turn everything around and prove his worth to the club.

A visionary player with unmatched spatial intelligence, the Brazilian is difficult to dispossess when on the ball and uses his dribbling skills to stretch opposition defenses wide.

📊 | Arthur stats vs Napoli:



• 73 Touches

• 98.4%➖Passes completed

• 1/1 Aerial duels won

• 4/4 Accurate long balls

• 1/2 Dribbles completed

• 2/3 Tackles completed

• 1 Interception

• 1 Clearance

• 1 Key pass



Got his first trophy with Juventus. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/anwZBmR2uQ — Nisrin (@NisrinJuve) January 20, 2021

He's very talented but took some time to acclimatize to new surroundings, although he showed signs of settling in towards the end of the campaign.

Now, with the ambition of climbing back to the pinnacle of Italian football running high, Arthur's midfield nous will be needed more than ever.

