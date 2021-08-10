Ranking the 5 players Lionel Messi played the most games with at Barcelona

An important reason for many players joining Barcelona was Lionel Messi.

Why not, who wouldn't want to play with one of the greatest players of all-time? It's an opportunity too big to miss.

However, only a few in history have had this privilege, and now with the Argentine ace moving on, the chance to play with him at this highly decorated club is gone too.

Lionel Messi in tears as he bids farewell to Barcelona... 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/8NqhBmEeID — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2021

Many legendary names have played with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou over the years, but who are the players with the most games together alongside him?

Without further ado, here is a look at

5 players who were Lionel Messi's teammates at Barcelona the most number of times:

Note: Javier Mascherano has played 414 games with Lionel Messi, but that also includes 74 games in Argentinian colors.

#5 Victor Valdes - 353 games

Messi led from the front with an example while Valdes laid down a marker at the back

We start off with an unusual figure. Victor Valdes is somewhat of a forgotten name at Barcelona now, but in his prime, he was the best in the business.

The goalkeeper was the undisputed choice between the sticks in 11 of the 12 years he played at the club, originally playing as deputy to Roberto Bonano.

Once he started playing regularly, Valdes didn't look back, transforming into a world-class prospect and playing an important role in the club's accomplishments over the years.

He had the honor of watching Messi weave his magic upfront in 353 games and even labeled him a footballing 'god' in an interview last year.

#4 Xavi - 399 games

Xavi and Messi played for 11 years at Barcelona

In fourth-place on the list is Xavi, who fell just short of 400 games with Lionel Messi when he left the club in 2015.

A true legend of the sport, the Spaniard is a Barcelona veteran of 767 games and 25 trophies, having played for 17 years, as long as Messi did.

Both are products of La Masia but graduated in different years, with Xavi promoted to the senior team in 1998, and Messi following him six years later.

💙❤️ Blaugrana Love

From Xavi to Leo #Messi: pic.twitter.com/UO3ChoDgBS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 6, 2021

However, it was only from the 2008-09 season onwards that Xavi and Messi truly began to link up and forge an excellent partnership which later propelled the side to numerous silverware success.

They even had a joint goal participation of 43, the sixth-most in Messi's career, and even won two trebles together, the second of which came in Xavi's final season at Barcelona.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar