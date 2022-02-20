Ranking 5 players with most progressive passes in Premier League this season (2021-22)

One of the reasons why the English Premier League enjoys so much popularity around the world is due to the positivity found in football. There is less inclination towards a conservative approach, unless of course the difference between the two teams is immense.

Even so, counter-attacking tactics are used with all of their viciousness and most clubs in the Premier League rarely play for a draw. On display is some entertaining football where teams string passes at a handsome pace and transition from back to front with greater urgency.

The Premier League has some exceptional progressive passers

Although everyone plays their part in the offensive build-up, there are some players who are especially tasked by their managers to drive the team forward. Each team has a progressive passer who plays most of his passes vertically, with minimal knocking around sideways.

Today, we take a look at these individuals who have become the focal point and helped their teams move towards the opposition penalty box. Here is the ranking of the five most progressive passers in the Premier League this season.

#5 Pierre-Emile Højberg

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

After Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Pierre-Emile Hojberg is the most important member of the Tottenham Hotspur squad. Since his arrival, his significance has only increased in the side and is now definitely the first name on the team sheet.

Playing in the middle of the park, the 26-year-old provides great shielding to the backline. No player has made more interceptions (31) in the Spurs squad in the Premier League than Hojberg. He has also made 46 tackles in his 20 appearances.

The Danish midfielder, with his vocal presence, is always seen organizing the team and because of his awareness of the system, is their most progressive passer. He has provided 119 such passes and with the likes of Son and Kane to aim at, his contributions often bear fruit.

IKON D WICK3D🦍🃏🌴 @Absolut_Ikon While we rave about the beasts Kane and Son are right now,let's not forget that Mourinho bought one unknown Pierre-Emile Højberg and is turning him to one of the most efficient DMs in the league rn..Remember Fellaini,Lampard,Essien and co?? While we rave about the beasts Kane and Son are right now,let's not forget that Mourinho bought one unknown Pierre-Emile Højberg and is turning him to one of the most efficient DMs in the league rn..Remember Fellaini,Lampard,Essien and co?? https://t.co/HjdIWWHWDl

Hojberg has also scored two goals in the Premier League this season and has one assist. In many ways, he is the 'captain without the armband'.

#4 Andrew Robertson

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Among the few complete full-backs in Europe, Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has been a modern-day bargain given the €9 million he cost back in 2017. Now in his fifth year at the club, he is one of Jurgen Klopp's most reliable players. The left-back is defensively astute and with his directness in the final-third, has been crucial to the team's attacking game.

The Reds are known for playing a high-line and rely on their offside trap quite often. This benefits adventurous full-backs like Robertson to bomb forward and play vertical passes with freedom. This gets well reflected in the statistics as well, with the Scot having recorded 124 progressive passes.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz | Andy Robertson vs Inter Milan:



2 clearances

2 interceptions

1 tackle won

100% dribbles completed

100% long balls completed

100% aerial duels won

3 chances created

1 big chance created



Full of life up and down the pitch. An energetic and efficient display. | Andy Robertson vs Inter Milan:2 clearances2 interceptions1 tackle won100% dribbles completed100% long balls completed100% aerial duels won3 chances created1 big chance createdFull of life up and down the pitch. An energetic and efficient display. 📊 | Andy Robertson vs Inter Milan:2 clearances2 interceptions1 tackle won100% dribbles completed100% long balls completed100% aerial duels won3 chances created1 big chance createdFull of life up and down the pitch. An energetic and efficient display. https://t.co/6C74NHAz6t

Since joining the Anfield outfit, Robertson has often recorded double figures in the Premier League for assists and is on course for another successful season. He has provided eight assists in the English top-flight thus far in 18 appearances.

The Scotland international is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the world currently and is absolutely adored by Liverpool fans. The 27-year old has proven himself to be a tough competitor and is not afraid to push and shove is opponents to get a mental advantage.

