Ranking 5 players who have scored the most away goals in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is shaping up excitingly based on how things currently stand at the table. While Manchester City have a handy lead, Liverpool are close on their heels and can take advantage of any slip-ups. The race for the top four and the relegation battle are more intense than ever.

However, irrespective of the clubs and their positions, goals are a vital difference-maker.

Away goals in the Premier League are vital

While any goal is essential, scoring more in the opposition's den is quite essential. There's no home advantage to utilize and the job becomes a lot harder for any footballer.

But the next five names have been at the top of the charts so far this season when it comes to scoring away goals in the Premier League.

#5 Emmanuel Dennis - 4 goals

Dennis has been the shining light in dark days

Watford have struggled a lot this season and their return to the Premier League hasn't gone as per plan. There have been sackings of managers and entry of new ones, but that hasn't solved the issues at hand.

Watford's main problem has been the leaky defense, but the offense hasn't helped much as well. There has been a lack of consistent goal scorers, but Emmanuel Dennis has done relatively well among the other options. This is his first season in the Premier League and Dennis has been Watford's best player this season.

He has already made 20 appearances in the Premier League, and he has contributed with eight goals and five assists. Half of those goals have come on the road and Watford will hope for similar returns for him in their pursuit of safety. They sit in 19th position at the time of writing this article and face a tough match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

#4 James Ward-Prowse - 5 goals

Ward-Prowse is famous for his free kicks

James Ward-Prowse is a typical no-nonsense English footballer plying his trade in the Premier League. He has been a consistent name on the domestic circuit and is known for his free-kicks. Ward-Prowse has a deadly free-kick that has troubled many opponents in the past.

Things haven't been very smooth at St. Mary's this season, but Ward-Prowse is once again having a good season. The midfielder's free-kicks might be his greatest asset, but he is also known for his accurate passes and ability to control midfield.

It was rumored that Ward-Prowse might make a switch last summer and in January but he has stuck at Southampton.

He has made 21 appearances in the league so far, in which Ward-Prowse has scored six times and assisted four. Southampton have been poor this season and fans will be hopeful of better performances in the coming days.

