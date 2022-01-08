Ranking the 5 Premier League clubs with the most FA Cup titles

The FA Cup is an annual knockout cup competition played in men's domestic English football. Any professional club registered with the FA can participate, making it one of the biggest football competitions in the world.

Anyone from the conference divisions (10th tier) up to the Premier League can participate. A record 763 clubs competed for the coveted trophy in the 2011-12 season.

This year marks the 150th year since the inaugural FA Cup was held in 1871-72. It is the oldest domestic football competition in the world.

The winner of the FA Cup qualifies for the next season's UEFA Europa League and also plays the Premier League winners in the Community Shield. Leicester City are the current holders of the cup, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in last year's final.

In commemoration of 150 years of the FA Cup, here's a look at the five most successful Premier League clubs in the competition.

#5 Liverpool (7-time FA Cup winners, 7-time runners-up)

Captain Steven Gerrard and his Liverpool teammates celebrate their FA Cup triumph in 2006..

Liverpool are arguably the most successful English club of all time. They have won a total of 19 English top-flight titles, and an English-record six UEFA Champions League trophies. They have also won three UEFA Cups.

However, in the FA Cup, the Reds have been relatively subdued, winning seven times. Their last win in the competition came in 2005-06. Liverpool and West Ham played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in regulation time before Rafael Benitez's team lifted the cup.

The final was nicknamed 'Steven Gerrard's Final' after the Englishman inspired a comeback for Liverpool. He equalised with a stunning strike from distance.

The Reds have been average, at best, in the FA Cup in the last few years. In this year's edition, they will begin their campaign in the third round, where they'll host Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on Sunday.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur (8-time FA Cup winners, 1-time runners-up)

Gary Lineker and his teammates celebrate Spurs' FA Cup triumph in 1991.

When one mentions major domestic and European honours, Tottenham Hotspur aren't usually among the first names on anybody's lips. They are relatively new entrants to the modern-day 'Big 6'.

Spurs have won two English top-flight titles. However, they have been comparatively more successful in the FA Cup, winning the competition eight times.

Along with their arch-rivals Arsenal, Spurs hold the record for most consecutive wins in FA Cup finals. Both teams have won the last seven finals they have played in - an interesting record for the two bitter rivals to share.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial On this day: We won the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest after extra time back in 1991. http://t.co/UtqEpjLFeW On this day: We won the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest after extra time back in 1991. http://t.co/UtqEpjLFeW

Spurs host Morecambe at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday to kick off their FA Cup campaign this season. It will be the first-ever competitive fixture between the two teams.

