Ranking the 5 Premier League clubs with the greatest decrease in squad market value this year

Before starting off with the Premier League's clubs that saw the greatest decrease in squad market value, let's understand exactly what the squad market value of a club means.

A particular team's squad market value comprises a total of its players' individual market values. The value depends upon a number of parameters. For example, a certain individual's current form, age, skillset, team/individual accolades and marketability, among other factors are considered.

Ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season, we look back at each of the team's (on our list) past records, performances from the previous season, in-bound/out-bound transfers and similar variables.

Let's check out the 5 Premier League clubs with the greatest decrease in squad market value this year

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers (- £15.62m)

Wolverhampton Wanderers couldn't find their usual form in the last season

The Wolves had a below par season last term. After a six-year absence from top-flight football, Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2019 under the guidance of Nuno Espírito Santo.

They managed an impressive seventh spot finish in the Premier League that season. They replicated the feat in the subsequent season alongside a fine run in the Europa League.

However, the club struggled to score goals and add points following their star-man Raúl Jiménez's serious injury last season.

Wolves have confirmed Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal on Sunday.



The Mexican is now 'comfortable' and 'resting' after undergoing surgery.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, @Raul_Jimenez9. ❤️

The same resulted in The Wanderers accumulating a total of a mere 45 points and ending up in 13th position. Wolverhampton Wanderers also lost their pillar Nuno Espírito Santo to Tottenham Hotspur. All these factors resulted in Wolves' squad market value dropping by - 4.3% as compared to the start of this year.

#4 Newcastle United (- £19.49m)

Newcastle United have failed to maintain a permanent spot in the Premier League

The Magpies currently hold a squad market value of £221.76m. The same has dropped by 8.1 % as per the current scenario.

The team's second-half finish (within the table) in the previous Premier League season had to be the biggest reason behind the same. In the recent past, despite being one of the clubs that can boast a rich history, Newcastle have lacked consistency, having also been relegated twice in the 21st century to the Championship..

Barring Miguel Almirón and Allan Saint-Maximin, a majority of Newcastle players have experienced a dip in their current player value.

Club manager Steve Bruce is confident Newcastle United will regain some of their lost glory soon. The club has, however, began their current campaign on a bitter note by losing two of their two games.

🏆 Steve Bruce has been named the @premierleague manager of the month for April.



Congratulations, Steve! ⚫️⚪️

