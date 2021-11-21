Ranking the 5 promising youngsters who committed their long-term future to top clubs

The pain of losing young talent for cheap is quite harsh in football. It does not happen every day that young players who play at the academies emulate their performances for the senior side and make space in the starting eleven. So when it does happen, it becomes important that timely opportunities be given to youngsters so that they adjust to the upgrade in level.

The young players themselves have the ambition to represent top clubs and become great professionals. Some choose to switch clubs early due to lack of playing time but some believe in their abilities and are passionate about representing their boyhood clubs for years to come.

These players will stay put and fight for a spot even if it may require a loan spell or two. This year we have seen many such players who, with their sheer merit, have convinced top clubs to extend their contracts. On that note, here are the five most promising youngsters who have committed their long-term future to top clubs:

#5 Armando Broja

Southampton v Burnley - Premier League

Unlike many modern strikers who can drift to the wider side and even play as wingers, Chelsea youngster Armando Broja is a penalty-box predator. An out and out No.9, his tall frame is one that helps him impose himself in the attacking third and he is always up for a tussle with defenders.

Broja signed a five-year extension to his Chelsea contract before being loaned out to Southampton this season. He considers Brazilian Ronaldo his idol and has taken inspiration from his style of play. The 20-year-old can finish with both his feet and though his start at Saints was slow, he more than made up for it with his important goals.

His solitary goal against Leeds United helped the Saints register their first win of this Premier League campaign after seven games. In the 2-2 draw against Burnley he netted his second in the league. Proving himself against a physically intense opposition like Sean Dyche and co. surely highlights his value.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod ✅ First Premier League start

⚽️ First Premier League goal

🇦🇱 First Albanian to score in the Premier League

👶🏻 Youngest player to score on full Premier League debut for Southampton



Armando Broja. Remember the name. ✅ First Premier League start⚽️ First Premier League goal🇦🇱 First Albanian to score in the Premier League👶🏻 Youngest player to score on full Premier League debut for SouthamptonArmando Broja. Remember the name. https://t.co/h9OBrdvG5N

He stepped up for Albania in the big games against Hungary in World Cup qualifiers by netting the solitary winning goals in both the home and away games. When Chelsea shipped Tammy Abraham to AS Roma, they made it clear that they needed ready-made top-class strikers in their ranks right now.

A contract extension with Broja suggests they see some merit in the young striker and maybe two seasons from now he might be plying his trade for the Blues.

#4 Yéremy Pino

Villarreal CF v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

A Europa League winner at the age of 18, Yeremy Pino's stock has been on the rise since he burst onto the scene at Villarreal. The winger is one of Spain's most talented youngsters right now and deservedly earned his first call-up to the national side.

The youngster is a speed merchant who is direct and accurate with his deliveries inside the box. He has impressed with his close control, is an effective dribbler and is quick at running with the ball. Pino has a tendency to cut inside from the right side, and in a team that is more potent than Villarreal, he will be an even more dangerous proposition.

European Qualifiers @EURO2024

🇪🇸 Yeremi Pino wins Skill of the Day 👏



#UNLskills | @HisenseSports | #NationsLeague Stepover, fake then an inch-perfect cross 🔥🇪🇸 Yeremi Pino wins Skill of the Day 👏 Stepover, fake then an inch-perfect cross 🔥 🇪🇸 Yeremi Pino wins Skill of the Day 👏#UNLskills | @HisenseSports | #NationsLeague https://t.co/5TyXyrFA4c

The 19-year-old has signed the longest deal of all those on the list. His contract will keep him at Villarreal till 2027 with a bumper release clause of €80 million. In seven starts this season in La Liga, the Spaniard has registered one goal and three assists.

