Ranking the 5 times a Premier League player scored 20 goals and 20 assists in a single season

Whether it's the Premier League or any other competition, it is truly an art to be able to both score and create goals on a football pitch. Over the years, many footballers have been able to do this on a regular basis.

To consistently create and score whilst playing for a Premier League club has never been easy, yet some have done it effortlessly. Here, we take a look at the footballers who have gone on to score at least 20 goals and register 20 assists in a single season while playing for an English team.

Note: Goals across all competitions are considered

#5 Frank Lampard (2008-09 season)

Frank Lampard is, arguably, one of the best midfielders ever to play in the Premier League. The Chelsea legend has provided some fabulous performances during his time with the Blues.

One such time was the 2008-09 season when the Englishman was in superb form in front of goal. Lampard scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in the Premier League. No other player registered more assists in that campaign.

He played a key role in helping Chelsea win the FA Cup that season, scoring thrice and registering three assists in the competition. Lampard's most impressive performances came in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored thrice and registered seven assists.

It was only bad luck that Lampard failed to win the Champions League that season despite reaching the final. With two goals and an assist in the EFL Cup, the Chelsea midfielder scored 20 goals and 21 assists in the 2008-09 season.

#4 Frank Lampard (2006-07 season)

Lampard remains the only English player to score at least 20 goals and record 20 assists in a single season twice in his career. The Chelsea midfielder had a stellar 2006-07 season, creating and scoring goals from midfield.

The Englishman scored 11 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League, thereby registering the third-most assists in EPL. Lampard had a great time in the FA Cup also, having scored six goals and five assists in the competition, eventually helping Chelsea win it.

The Blues reached the semi-finals of the Champions League that season, with Lampard scoring once and assisting thrice in total. Lampard was also instrumental in helping Chelsea win the EFL cup that season, scoring thrice and registering one assist in the process.

With a goal in the Community Shield, Lampard reached a tally of 21 goals and 21 assists in the 2006-07 season. It remains one of the finest performances by a Chelsea player to date.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (2006-07 season)

The 2006-07 season not only instigated a superb performance from Frank Lampard but also from Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward was already an established player at the time and a lethal threat in front of the goal.

Ronaldo had a stunning time in the Premier League back then, scoring 17 goals and registering 16 assists in just 34 appearances. He played a key role in helping the Red Devils register an impressive triumph in England's top-tier football.

In the FA Cup, Ronaldo scored thrice and registered an assist to help United reach the final but failed to win it against Chelsea. His three goals and five assists in the Champions League helped United reach the semi-finals, only to lose to AC Milan.

The Portuguese went on to score 23 goals and register 24 assists across all competitions in the 2006-07 season.

#2 Bruno Fernandes (2019-20 season)

The 2019-20 season was a defining moment in Bruno Fernandes' career. After a successful spell at Sporting Lisbon for three seasons, the Portuguese midfielder was signed by Manchester United in the January winter transfer window.

Prior to that, Bruno scored eight goals and seven assists in Liga Portugal in just 17 appearances. Post signing for United, the attacking midfielder had a phenomenal impact for the Red Devils.

He scored eight goals and registered seven assists in the Premier League in just 14 matches. Bruno had an equally impressive time in the UEFA Europa League, where he scored eight goals and four assists in total, playing for both Sporting and United that season.

Bruno Fernandes ended the season with 27 goals and 22 assists. The Portuguese midfielder has since gone on to become a massive player for Manchester United.

#1 Thierry Henry (2002-03 season)

Arsenal have had some amazing players in the Premier League but very few can challenge the greatness of Thierry Henry. The Frenchman was an outstanding striker under Arsene Wenger, with his clinical and effortless finishing.

In the 2002-03 season, Henry played at a different level. The French striker was at his goal-scoring best as he went on to score 24 goals, ending up as the league's second-highest goal-scorer. He also registered 20 assists in the league.

His form in the Champions League wasn't bad either as he scored seven goals and registered three assists. Henry played an important role in helping Arsenal win the FA Cup. His total goal contributions saw him score 32 goals and 28 assists in the 2002-03 season.

