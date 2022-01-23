Ranking the 5 most two-footed players in football history

Being a two-footed player is beyond just kicking the ball or scoring goals occasionally with your weaker foot; one needs to do that quite often. One also needs to be comfortable with controlling the ball, passing, dribbling and shooting with either foot to be considered a true two-footed player.

It goes without mentioning that many great players have graced the game of football over the years. However, only a very small percentage of these superstars have been two-footed. That makes them unique, and grants them a major advantage over their one-footed counterparts.

When we talk about the top ambidextrous players in the sport right now, names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Ousmane Dembele spring to mind. However, how do these superstars compare with other two-footed players from the past?

On that note, here's a look at the five most two-footed players in the history of the sport:

#5 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane was a real midfield genius.

Zinedine Zidane was quite unstoppable during his playing days. His ability to use both foot efficiently made it difficult for opposition players to stand a chance against him in one-on-one situations.

Real Madrid C.F.



A genius who marked an era in world football with his elegance and technical skill.



http://t.co/yUtOkbe2DZ Zinedine ZidaneA genius who marked an era in world football with his elegance and technical skill. #RMHistory http://t.co/yUtOkbe2DZ Zinedine Zidane 🌟⚽A genius who marked an era in world football with his elegance and technical skill.#RMHistory http://t.co/yUtOkbe2DZ

Zidane was a great controller of the ball, and had impeccable dribbling skills, amazing vision and incredible passing. He also thrived when it came to shooting with both foot, scoring some of the most iconic goals in the history of the sport.

The legendary left-footed volley he scored for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final is arguably the greatest goal in the competition's history. The Frenchman is indeed one of those players whose legacy lives on.

#4 Johan Cruyff

Johan Cryuff was a dominant force in the game during the 70s.

Known for inventing one of the finest moves in football history known as the 'Cruyff turn', Johan Cruyff was indeed a joy to watch during his playing days. The Dutchman's ability to combine both foot and do that efficiently made him quite unpredictable for opposition players.

He dominated the game during the 70s, winning the hearts of many as he ran riot with Ajax, Barcelona and the Netherlands. He enjoyed a fabulous career, winning the coveted Ballon d'Or award three times to go with seven top-scorer awards and many other individual prizes.

The late Dutchman also won three Champions League crowns, ten league titles and seven domestic Cups, among others.

