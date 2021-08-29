Football is a sport where being ambidextrous (two-footed) proves to be highly advantageous. When a player can control the ball with both feet, it makes him a dangerous opponent to go up against. While players like Lionel Messi have dominated the pitch with supreme footwork from just one foot, the list of footballers who could use their feet interchangeably is an exhaustive one.

While footballers do end up scoring from their weaker feet now and then, to be called a truly two-footed player, one has to be fully comfortable with both feet in seamlessly passing, dribbling and scoring goals.

Many highly talented footballers need that one extra touch to get the ball to their preferred foot but in high-stakes competitions, where even taking an extra touch can prove to be detrimental, being two-footed comes in handy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 140 GOALS with his LEFT FOOT the most in the HISTORY of football. 😳



He doesn’t have a “weak foot.” pic.twitter.com/Pf2sbUJmD7 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 6, 2021

For this list, we have only considered truly two-footed players and though Cristiano Ronaldo has the most left-footed goals in history, he won't be making it onto our list.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best two-footed players of all time.

Top 5 two-footed players of all time

#5 Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle was a technically gifted midfielder

When talking about two-footed players, Glenn Hoddle is one of the first Premier League players that comes to mind. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is considered to be one of the most gifted players of his generation and though he lacked pace, his ambidexterity and set-piece prowess made up for it.

Hoddle had a good career at club level but the same cannot be said about his outings with England as it just never worked out. He is believed to be one of the greatest players ever to don the Tottenham Hotspur jersey and being two-footed definitely helped him attain that status.

He said in an interview with FourFourTwo:

"The options that open up for you, all those angles, as a two-footed player are incredible, and I can speak from experience. I was lucky, I was naturally two-footed, but I also put in a lot of practice."

#4 George Best

George Best had a short but highly successful career

George Best's incredible dribbling skills and two-footedness that gave him the ability to play anywhere in the final third with ease made him one of the greatest players of his generation.

The Northern Irish footballer was gifted with pace, fineness and, most importantly, was equally comfortable controlling the ball with either foot, which meant he could very easily get past defenders.

Today we remember one of football’s and #MUFC’s finest, George Best, on what would have been his 75th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tBJAFLMZ5Q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2021

The 1968 European Footballer of the Year established his status as a Manchester United legend but off-the-field controversies and struggles with alcoholism caught up with him and as a result he never appeared in a major tournament final with the Northern Ireland national team.

