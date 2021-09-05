Ranking the 5 most underrated attackers in Premier League history

The Premier League has been home to some of the finest attackers in Europe over the last couple of years. Players like Robbie Fowler, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo became household names in the English top flight courtesy of their incredible exploits in front of goal.

These superstars are often held in high esteem and worshiped by the fans for their contributions. On the reverse, however, stands another group of attackers, who, despite giving their all and reaching significant milestones during their spells in the Premier League, never get the type of respect they deserve.

From being set aside for criticism of their team's failures to being denied the praise they merit from the fans and eventually being shown the exit door, these players spent most of their time in the Premier League under the radar.

Without further ado, we look at the five most underrated attackers in the history of the English top flight. They are as follows:

#5 Peter Crouch

No one could match Peter Crouch's aerial prowess in the Premier League

Not many strikers can claim to have bagged a century of goals in the Premier League. Peter Crouch did that in 467 appearances, bagging 106 goals and 61 assists while representing the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Portsmouth and Stoke City.

The brightest days of his career were spent at Anfield, where he won the FA Cup in 2006 and the Community Shield in 2007. He also reached the final of the Champions League with the Reds in 2007, losing to AC Milan 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

53 – Peter Crouch scored 53 headed goals during his Premier League career, the most of any player. Indeed, he is the only player in the competition’s history to score 50 or more goals with his head. Artistry. pic.twitter.com/2hhoh0DwJN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2019

Despite his enormous contributions and reputation as one of the best strikers in the Premier League when it comes to aerial abilities, it is unfortunate that Peter Crouch is often ignored when the league's elite attackers are being mentioned.

#4 Carlos Tevez

Remember when an unknown Tevez was presented as a West Ham player? Well, the rest is history.

West Ham United took a huge gamble by signing an unknown Carlos Tevez from Brazilian outfit Corinthians in the summer of 2006. The attacker ended up being their messiah at the end of the 2006/2007 Premier League season, scoring an amazing seven goals in the last 10 games to ensure the Hammers finished three points above the relegation zone.

Throwback to the day Carlos Tevez went down in West Ham history 👏pic.twitter.com/2i8ckg22uL — Goal (@goal) April 24, 2020

Tevez was loaned to Manchester United in the summer of 2007 where he spent a year before joining Manchester City on a permanent transfer. During his time in the Premier League, the Argentine bagged 84 goals and 41 assists in 202 appearances but he is rarely remembered for praise despite those numbers.

