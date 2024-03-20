Ranking the 5 most underrated clubs in Europe this season

The beauty of football in Europe is that it often throws unexpected twists and turns at us. Whether it's the underrated clubs or players, underdogs never fail to capture the eyes and support in the top leagues in Europe.

The 2023-24 season has been no exception. While the top clubs have continued their dominance and grabbed the headlines in Europe, a few clubs have fallen under the radar.

It is not easy for the underdog teams to compete against the elites of Europe considering the financial gap in the transfer markets, which makes their achievements all the more enthralling.

Spoiler alert - Bayer Leverkusen have been omitted from this list despite being 10 points ahead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table. Leverkusen have and continued to do the impossible this season and they deserve a shoutout. But they don't deserve to be an underrated team in Europe anymore. Their records and achievements speak for themselves.

So let's look at the other clubs that have created some noise in Europe this season.

#5 Bologna FC 1909 (Serie A)

Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta has often tasted success wherever he has played in Europe: a treble with Inter Milan, a double with Barcelona and numerous domestic titles with Paris Saint-Germain. But this may be his most impressive achievement. Thiago has earned a lot of praise for his impact this season at Bologna.

A club that has often finished mid-table in Serie A now find themselves fourth in the standings and with a chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season. Technical director Giovanni Sartori's ability to replace the players that have moved on have worked wonders. With some shrewd signings along with the rise of Joshua Zirzkee and Lewis Ferguson, Bologna have been a revelation in Italy this year.

They have the third-best defensive record in Serie A behind league leaders Inter Milan and Juventus. While they may have not scored a load of goals as compared to the top clubs, they have surprised their fans with their fluid and aggressive style of play.

UCL qualification may have seemed a dream at the start of the season but now Bologna fans have all the reason to believe.

Athletic Club Bilbao

One of the most unique clubs in Europe, Athletic Bilbao have an unwritten rule whereby the club will only sign players who were born in the Basque country. What makes the club even more remarkable is that they have never been relegated from Spain's top-flight along with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. And this season has been no different for Los Leones.

Under Ernesto Valverde, Athletic are currently fourth in La Liga ahead of Atletico Madrid and also in the final of the Copa Del Rey. Their run to the final include wins over Barcelona and Atletico.

Lack of goals has always been an issue for Athletic after the retirement of club legend Aritz Aduriz. But it seems like they have finally found his replacement in Gorka Guruzeta. The forward netted only six goals in the entire campaign last season but Valverde has managed to unlock his potential as Guruzeta enters his prime.

And there are the Williams brothers. With the rise of Guruzeta, it looks like both Inaki and Nico Williams have benefitted the most.

It looks like this club has what it takes to return to the UCL and even lift a trophy by the end of the season.

#3 Aston Villa (English Premier League)

Aston Villa FC

While some may say that Aston Villa's rise in Europe is more of an evolution of the squad rather than a revolution, one thing no one can argue with is that it is no fluke. Aston Villa have an elite manager in Unai Emery, one of the best forwards in the league in Ollie Watkins and one of the best goalkeepers in Emiliano Martinez.

Everyone is aware of Emery's tactical prowess. Villa have entered this season with an identity, organization and individuals who suit their style of play and at times even take over games with their individual brilliance.

While they have often struggled to keep a clean sheet, their forwards have stood out. Watkins leads the league with 26 goal contributions which includes 16 goals and 10 assists, while Leon Bailey has eight goals and eight assists to his name.

They are currently fourth in the Premier League and still in contention in Europe as they face Lille in the quarterfinals of the Conference League.

It will be fascinating to see how much more Aston Villa continue to evolve under Unai Emery and if they can book a place in next season's UCL.

#2 Stuttgart VfB (Bundesliga)

Sebastian Hoeness

From a potential relegation team to the cusp of UCL qualification, Stuttgart have had a remarkable turnaround. Due to the extraordinary performances of Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart's rise in Bundesliga has not caught everyone's eyes. Sitting just four points behind defending champions Bayern Munich, this has been a story of revival for the German club.

The arrival of Sebastian Hoeness provided a huge boost to the club when needed most. While there were some positive results towards the end of last season as they avoided relegation in the relegation play-off, no one expected Stuttgart to be this impressive.

Serhou Guirassy has been one of the best signings this season all over Europe as the Guinean striker has netted 22 goals in 20 Bundesliga games. Chris Fuhrich and Deniz Undav have flourished under Hoeness' tutelage as well. At the back, goalkeeper Waldemar Anton and left-back Maximilian Mittelstaedt have provided some solidity.

While many would have expected Stuttgart to crumble as the season went on, the extra belief and confidence in the team may take them to Europe's premier competition next season.

Girona FC have been a revelation this season

While their La Liga ambitions may have come to an end, Girona's rise in La Liga may be one of the greatest stories in Europe this season. From the northeastern tip of Spain, Girona have spent the majority of their history in the third tier of Spanish football or below.

A club which was in the second division only two seasons ago find themselves at third in La Liga. While their eyes on the La Liga crown have been shut with three defeats in their last five games, their meteoric rise is a story to be told.

Pere Guardiola, the brother of Pep Guardiola, has been a key figure in revolutionizing the club. Under his leadership, Girona have transformed themselves to a professional club at every level. The next biggest figure in the club is manager Michel Sanchez whose attacking and attractive brand of football has been perfect for Girona.

Their defense is questionable more often than not but with the number of goals they score, you are guaranteed of some entertaining football when they play. There have been some big departures from the club, but Girona have strenghtened themselves with an incredible transfer window.

The signings of veterans Paulo Gazzaniga, Daley Blind and Portu alongside young talents like Yangel Herrera, Savio and record signing Artem Dovbyk, Girona are third despite having the sixth-cheapest squad in the league.

UCL qualification is well within grabs and with some extra revenues, the footballing world cannot wait to see what Girona have in store for us next season.