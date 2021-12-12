Ranking the 5 most underrated footballers of all time

Football fans may consider themselves extremely lucky to have watched the evolution of football over the years.

The sport has been in a state of constant evolution over the past several decades. With the introduction of new rules and guidelines, teams and players have had to adapt and improvise in order to compete at the highest level.

We have witnessed some of the greatest talents of all time during our generation. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have written their names in the history books for years to come.

Fans have also seen their fair share of talent who always seem to go under the radar. These are world-class players who have enjoyed great success during their careers. But they never seem to be in the discussion of being in a league of their own.

Let's take a look at the the five most underrated footballers of all time.

#5. Ronald Koeman

Feyenoord v VVV Venlo - Eredivisie

Ronald Koeman is a bonafide legend of Dutch football.

Ronald Koeman has been in the headlines recently for his sacking as manager at FC Barcelona. However, many fail to realize that Koeman enjoyed an incredible career as a player. Representing teams like Ajax, Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven, Koeman had a star-studded career.

Koeman has a stunning goalscoring record to his name, despite predominantly playing as a defender. He scored 217 goals in 617 appearances in club football. He was a starter for all the teams he played for and also represented the Dutch national team regularly.

GOAL @goal Ronald Koeman as a player at Barca:



2️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ games

8️⃣3️⃣ goals



🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆 European Cup

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa de Espana

🏆 European Super Cup Ronald Koeman as a player at Barca:2️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ games8️⃣3️⃣ goals🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga🏆 European Cup🏆 Copa del Rey🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa de Espana🏆 European Super Cup https://t.co/Eny3lPVYec

Koeman won many league titles during his career. He won the Eredvisie with Ajax and also went on to win it thrice with PSV Eindhoven. He also won four La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as the UEFA Euro 1988 with the Netherlands.

Koeman will be fondly remembered by Dutch football fans for a long time.

#4. Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup in action for FC Barcelona

Michael Laudrup is one of the most decorated Danish footballers of all time.

Laudup featured for Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Ajax during his career, winning several trophies. He operated as an attacking midfielder and could deputize in attack as well.

Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW Michael Laudrup had every type of pass in his locker. And he could see round corners Michael Laudrup had every type of pass in his locker. And he could see round corners https://t.co/5s0FpPVGpg

The Dane was highly regarded for his speed, creativity and versatility in midfield. He is famed for his vision in attack and was often seen splitting defenses with his intricate passes.

Laudrup won league titles in Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. He even won La Liga with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, becoming one of a select few to achieve this feat.

AFC Ajax @AFCAjax Michael Laudrup scored some great goals for Ajax. 👍 Michael Laudrup scored some great goals for Ajax. 👍 https://t.co/CYZ0j1D4mp

Laudrup went on to become a manager, even managing Swansea City in the Premier League for two years. He will go down in history as one of the best-ever Danish football players.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh