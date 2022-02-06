Ranking 5 most underrated Premier League players of 21st century

The Premier League, as it is known today, commenced in 1992 and has maintained a very high standard since then. The league is widely regarded as the best in the world because of the caliber of players and managers that grace it.

The Premier League has had some of the best players in history

The English top-flight has some of the biggest clubs, and these clubs have had magnificent players. In the 21st century, football greats like Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Petr Cech, Frank Lampard and many others have gained recognition for impressing in the league. However, some other players have also had an impressive career in the league without much recognition.

Without further ado, here is a list of five of the most underrated Premier League players of the 21st century.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea v Sunderland - Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea's Mr. Dependable and current captain Cesar Azpilicueta is one of the club's greatest servants. Azpilicueta is seventh on the club's all-time appearance list with 456 appearances. He is second behind only Petr Cech for most appearances by a foreigner.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2012 for just £7 million and has distinguished himself at the club since. The defender has excelled in a variety of positions for the club including right-back, right wing-back and central defender.

He has won the league title under two different managers, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Conn @ConnCFC



People don’t understand how crazy that is. ESPN UK @ESPNUK Who is the most underrated Premier League footballer of all time? 🤔 Who is the most underrated Premier League footballer of all time? 🤔 https://t.co/YEQFmRs8eR Azpilicueta. Won trophies playing LB, RB, RCB & RWB.People don’t understand how crazy that is. twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/… Azpilicueta. Won trophies playing LB, RB, RCB & RWB. People don’t understand how crazy that is. twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/…

The defender has nine goals and 41 assists in 314 appearances in the Premier League. He hardly picks up injuries and has been trusted in various systems by various managers at Chelsea. Azpilicueta will go down as an all-time great at the club for his dependability and quality.

#4 Olivier Giroud

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Puskas-winning goal

Olivier Giroud is fondly remembered for his audacious goals, including the Puskas-winning one he scored against Crystal Palace in 2017. The Frenchman represented Arsenal and Chelsea, and enjoyed a successful spell in England.

Giroud joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 after leading the Ligue 1 side to league glory. The striker immediately became then manager Arsene Wenger's first-choice striker at the Emirates.

Admittedly, Giroud was not the most lethal of finishers. But he always managed to bring his teammates into the game and provide goals when required. Giroud scored 90 goals and 32 assists in 255 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Oz @CFCOzzyy Giroud has more premier league goals than Bergkamp, Tevez, Torres & Eden Hazard..



More premier league assists than Suarez, Bale, Zaha & Martial..



Better goal per minute ratio than Henry, Griezmann & Benzema for France…



This generations most underrated footballer. Giroud has more premier league goals than Bergkamp, Tevez, Torres & Eden Hazard..More premier league assists than Suarez, Bale, Zaha & Martial..Better goal per minute ratio than Henry, Griezmann & Benzema for France…This generations most underrated footballer. https://t.co/xI4eFW3Uy1

Giroud never won a league title in his time in England. But he managed to win the FA Cup four times, Community Shield thrice, UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh