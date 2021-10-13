Ranking the 5 most valuable players at Barcelona (October 2021)

Barcelona are a club in turmoil at the moment, both on and off the pitch. Their financial woes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic meant they couldn't offer a contract extension to their talisman Lionel Messi.

As if to add insult to injury, the Blaugrana have endured one of their worst starts to a campaign in recent memory. For the first time, they have lost their opening two Champions League games.

They have fared slightly better in La Liga, but trail arch-rivals and league leaders Real Madrid by five points, albeit with a game in hand.

In the absence of Messi, Barcelona have largely looked devoid of ideas in attack. That has seen their manager Ronald Koeman on the cusp of losing his job. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana still have quality players on their roster who could step up and help save their under-fire manager's job.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Barcelona players at the moment:

Note: All player valuations and stats have been taken from Transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Ousmane Dembele - €55 million

Ousmane Dembele has had an indifferent stint at Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele has had a largely underwhelming stint at Barcelona since arriving on a big-money transfer four years ago.

The 24-year-old has played only 118 games during this period, missing almost as many matches due to injuries or poor form. Things were exacerbated to such an extent for the ambidextrous player that he was on the cusp of leaving Barcelona last summer.

However, he stayed put and provided glimpses of his Borussia Dortmund days, registering 11 goals and five assists across all competitions last season.

OptaJose @OptaJose 28 - Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored 28 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 14 with his left foot and 14 with his right. Ambidextrous. 28 - Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored 28 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 14 with his left foot and 14 with his right. Ambidextrous. https://t.co/R1VCp632HY

Dembele is yet to make his season debut for Barcelona due to injury in the 2021-22 campaign. A golden opportunity beckons for the talented Frenchman to produce a standout campaign and prove to the club faithful that he is worth the big bucks.

#4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - €55 million

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a key player for Barcelona.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a key player for Barcelona over the years. The German has made 285 appearances across competitions, keeping 116 clean sheets.

The 2014-15 continental treble and five-time La Liga winner remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the game. He has kept two clean sheets in five league games this season, but has been found wanting in the Champions League.

OptaJose @OptaJose 6 - Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪 made six saves against Real Sociedad, equalling their best tally in a single game for @FCBarcelona this season in all competitions (also six vs Dynamo Kiev in #UCL ). Besides, he saved two of the five penalties in the penalty shoot-out. Hero. 6 - Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪 made six saves against Real Sociedad, equalling their best tally in a single game for @FCBarcelona this season in all competitions (also six vs Dynamo Kiev in #UCL). Besides, he saved two of the five penalties in the penalty shoot-out. Hero. https://t.co/mwqmMXbQbf

Ronald Koeman will hope that Ter Stegen rediscovers his mojo quickly as Barcelona strive to tide over a tough period in their history.

