Ranking the 5 most valuable players at Bayern Munich (October 2021)

Bayern Munich are one of the most successful clubs in Europe's top five leagues. The Bavarian winners have won a record 30 Bundesliga titles, winning their ninth consecutive title in the competition last season.

They have also fared well in Europe, winning two continental trebles in the last decade. Unsurprisingly, some of the best players in the game have turned up for Bayern Munich over the years, especially in this period.

Julian Nagelsmann's men have had a good start to their 2021-22 campaign. They look good for a record-extending tenth consecutive Bundesliga title and a deep run in the Champions League. Bayern are joint-top of the league table after seven games, while they've scored eight unanswered goals in two games in the Champions League.

On that note, here are the five most valuable Bayern Munich players at the moment.

Note: All player valuations and stats are as per Transfermarkt unless specified otherwise.

#5 Robert Lewandowski - €60 million

Robert Lewandowski has prospered at Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski is, without a doubt, the hottest striker on the planet at the moment.

Bayern Munich's prolific Pole has gone from strength to strength since arriving at the club seven summers ago. The 33-year-old continues to age like fine wine, recently racking up his 300th goal for the club in all competitions.

Lewandowski has played a huge role in Bayern's domestic and European dominance, scoring 210 goals in the Bundesliga for them and 60 in the Champions League. Last season, he scored 41 times to break the late Gerd Muller's long-standing record of most goals (40) in a Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski has started this season on a tear; he is already up to 13 goals across three different competitions.

#4 Alphonso Davies - €70 million

Alphonso Davies has been a revelation at Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies is one of the most exciting young full-backs in the game. The young Canadian is a force of nature, possessing impressive strength, pace and take-on prowess.

Still only 20, Davies has played almost 100 games for Bayern Munich across competitions, scoring five times and assisting 16.

The three-time Bundesliga and continental-treble winner has started his 2021-22 campaign well, providing three assists across competitions.

