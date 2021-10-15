Ranking the 5 most valuable players at Juventus (October 2021)

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian football, having won a record 36 Serie A titles.

However, the Bianconeri are currently in a rebuild after their nearly decade-long Serie A reign came to an end last season, with Inter Milan winning Serie A.

Under the returning Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus endured a wretched start to their new campaign. With two defeats in their opening four games, the Bianconeri slumped to the relegation zone, their struggles exacerbated by Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United.

To their credit, Allegri's men won their next three games to move into the second half. Despite Ronaldo's exit, Juventus have quality players in their roster who could return the club back among Serie A's elite.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Juventus players at the moment.

#5 Manuel Locatelli - €35 million

Manuel Locatelli arrived at Juventus this summer.

Manuel Locatelli is one of the best defensive midfielders in Serie A at the moment. The 23-year-old has arrived at Juventus, albeit on a loan deal, after a standout stint with Sassuolo.

Locatelli has hit the ground running at his new club. The Euro 2020 winner has bagged two goals and an assist in the opening seven league games of the season. Known for his ability on the ball and tackling prowess, Locatelli already looks like a fine addition to the Juventus team.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 1 - Manuel Locatelli made the most touches (3304), passes (2749) and was the midfielder with the most tackles (81) in the 2020/21 Serie A . Spiderweb. 1 - Manuel Locatelli made the most touches (3304), passes (2749) and was the midfielder with the most tackles (81) in the 2020/21 Serie A . Spiderweb. https://t.co/IDzsPU4OWw

Considering his rousing start to life in Turin, it won't be a surprise if Juventus sign Locatelli permanently at the end of his loan spell.

#4 Alvaro Morata - €45 million

Alvaro Morata has had a successful stint at Juventus.

The much-travelled Alvaro Morata seems to be having his best stint at Juventus. The 28-year-old striker has racked up 50 goals for the Bianconeri across competitions. He has also registered 31 assists during this period, proving his utility to the club.

The two-time La Liga, Serie A and Champions League winner has already opened his account for the season, scoring three times across competitions.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 48% - Alvaro Morata has been involved in 48% of the goals scored by Juventus this season (8 goals and 3 assists: 11 out of 23 total goals by the Bianconeri in all competitions). Integration. #BeneventoJuve 48% - Alvaro Morata has been involved in 48% of the goals scored by Juventus this season (8 goals and 3 assists: 11 out of 23 total goals by the Bianconeri in all competitions). Integration.#BeneventoJuve https://t.co/tSTalM8I2O

Morata struck a promising partnership with Ronaldo. But this season, he'll have to perform without the Portuguese as Juventus seek to return to the Serie A elite.

