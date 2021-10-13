Ranking the 5 most valuable players at Manchester United (October 2021)

Manchester United are the most successful club in Premier League history, having won 13 titles. However, they haven't won one in almost a decade.

To end that drought, the club splurged to acquire the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho over the summer. Although Ronaldo and Varane have hit the ground running, Sancho is yet to get going.

Manchester United trail league leaders Chelsea by only two points after seven league games. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be quietly confident of ending his trophy drought at the club thanks to the quality players at his disposal.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Manchester United players at the moment.

Note: All player valuations and stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Paul Pogba - €60 million

Paul Pogba has had a great start to his campaign

Paul Pogba is often described as a generational talent. However, he has largely had an underwhelming stint at Manchester United since his return to the club in 2016.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has struggled to have the same impact at the club as he does with his national team. However, he is seemingly determined to change that perception this season.

The Frenchman started his 2021-22 campaign for Manchester United on a tear, notching up four assists on the opening day. Another assist on the second matchday made him the only player in Premier League history to record five assists after two games in a season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 – Paul Pogba is the first player in Premier League history to register five assists after his team’s first two games of a single season. Inventive. 5 – Paul Pogba is the first player in Premier League history to register five assists after his team’s first two games of a single season. Inventive. https://t.co/2pR3W3YIBg

Pogba is yet to score after nine games across all competitions this campaign. However, he has amassed a whopping seven assists, all of them coming in the Premier League. That augurs well for Manchester United as they seek a first league title since their last triumph in 2013.

#4 Raphael Varane - €70 million

Raphael Varane has started well at Manchester United

Raphael Varane is one of the best centre-backs in the game at the moment. Still only 28, the Frenchman has won almost every major title on offer.

Varane has won multiple Champions League and La Liga titles with Real Madrid. He is also a FIFA World Cup winner and a European Championship finalist with France.

After a decade-long stint at Real Madrid, Varane moved to Manchester United this summer. The 28-year-old hit the ground running when he provided an assist on his club debut.

OptaJose @OptaJose 11 - In 2018, Raphaël Varane 🇫🇷 became one of only 11 players in history to win the European Cup/Champions League and World Cup in the same year. Gold. 11 - In 2018, Raphaël Varane 🇫🇷 became one of only 11 players in history to win the European Cup/Champions League and World Cup in the same year. Gold. https://t.co/sqBet5XOU9

Strong in the air and on the ball, Varane is known to excel at both ends of the pitch. He has already struck up a promising partnership with club captain Harry Maguire in the centre of defence. That could be key to Manchester United's hopes of landing a major title this season.

