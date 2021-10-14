Ranking the 5 most valuable players at PSG (October 2021)

This summer, PSG had one of the greatest-ever transfer windows by any club in the game's history.

The Ligue 1 giants signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers. As if that was not enough, they also snapped up Achraf Hakimi from Serie A winners Inter Milan to form one of the most star-studded rosters across Europe.

Considering the personnel available at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal, PSG's Ligue 1 dominance is all but a given. It is the Champions League that they are after, given the plethora of world-class players they landed in one go.

So without further ado, here's a look at the five most valuable PSG players at the moment.

Note: All player valuations and stats have been taken from Transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Achraf Hakimi - €70 million

Achraf Hakimi has hit the ground running at PSG.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the most exciting goalscoring full-backs in the game at the moment.

He has arrived at PSG after a hugely successful season at Inter Milan. The former Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund full-back scored seven goals and bagged ten assists as Inter won their first Scudetto in 11 years.

The 22-year-old has hit the ground running at PSG, scoring on his club debut against Troyes. A few weeks later, Hakimi has racked up three goals and two assists in 12 games across competitions.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 💪 Achraf Hakimi has played a direct hand in five goals in his first six league starts for Paris Saint-Germain😏 Just as he did at Dortmund and Inter, Hakimi is delivering the goods in the final third 💪 Achraf Hakimi has played a direct hand in five goals in his first six league starts for Paris Saint-Germain😏 Just as he did at Dortmund and Inter, Hakimi is delivering the goods in the final third https://t.co/RAOJXdnbJD

Barring an injury or unexpected loss of form, Hakimi should play a key role in PSG's quest for a continental treble.

#4 Marquinhos - €75 million

Marquinhos has been a key player for PSG over the years.

Marquinhos is one of the best goalscoring centre-backs in the game at the moment. Still only 27, the Brazilian has been at PSG for almost a decade.

During this period, the six-time Ligue 1 winner has bagged an impressive haul of 31 goals and eight assists in over 300 games across competitions for PSG. Most of his goals have come at the business end of competitions like the Champions League.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - PSG centre-half Marquinhos is only the third player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in the quarter-final and semi-final in consecutive seasons, after Cristiano Ronaldo (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and Antoine Griezmann (2015-16, 2016-17). Rarity. #UCL 2 - PSG centre-half Marquinhos is only the third player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in the quarter-final and semi-final in consecutive seasons, after Cristiano Ronaldo (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and Antoine Griezmann (2015-16, 2016-17). Rarity. #UCL https://t.co/LIn7u5vM8E

He is yet to open his account for the season. But Marquinhos will look to lead from the front as PSG eye a season to complement their busy summer of high-profile acquisitions.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh