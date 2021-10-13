Ranking the 5 most valuable players at Real Madrid (October 2021)

Real Madrid are one of the most successful teams in the history of the game. The Merengues have won more Champions League (13) and La Liga (34) titles than any team in history.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have made a decent start to their 2021-22 campaign. Despite a loss just before the international break, Real Madrid lead Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on goal difference in La Liga. Madrid won 1-0 in the Champions League at Inter Milan, but succumbed to a shock 1-2 home loss to competition debutants Sheriff.

Nevertheless, considering their rich history and pedigree, many fine players have played for Real Madrid over the years. The same holds true for Madrid's current team too. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Real Madrid players at the moment.

Note: All player valuations and stats have been taken from transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Eduardo Camavinga - €55 million

Eduardo Camavinga has hit the ground running at Real Madrid.

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most exciting teenagers in the game at the moment.

Still only 18, Camavinga made a splash with Rennes, which caught the attention of many top European clubs. Eventually, it was Real Madrid who landed the teenager on a €31 million move after failing to snap up his illustrious compatriot Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Camavinga hit the ground running in Madrid, scoring on his debut in a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo. He has scored and assisted once in seven games across competitions for his new club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Eduardo Camavinga scores on his debut with Real Madrid. Top talent, but also serious and respectful boy. He wanted to leave Rennes now and not as free agent in 2022 to respect the club - receiving €31m plus add ons. ⚪️🎩 #RealMadrid #Camavinga story: youtu.be/Gxf7KJFNEio Eduardo Camavinga scores on his debut with Real Madrid. Top talent, but also serious and respectful boy. He wanted to leave Rennes now and not as free agent in 2022 to respect the club - receiving €31m plus add ons. ⚪️🎩 #RealMadrid🎥 #Camavinga story: youtu.be/Gxf7KJFNEio https://t.co/AUzswFH7b5

The versatile Frenchman is seen as a long-term replacement for Casemiro. Camavinga will look to keep up his good start and endear himself to the Real Madrid faithful.

#4 David Alaba - €55 million

David Alaba moved to Real Madrid last summer.

David Alaba is one of the most decorated full-backs in the game's history. The 29-year-old is a two-time continental treble winner and has won numerous league titles.

During a prolific decade-long stint with Bayern Munich, Alaba made his name as a prolific goalscoring full-back. He racked up 33 goals and 56 assists in over 400 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Seeking a new challenge, Alaba moved to Real Madrid this summer. He is yet to open his account for his new club, but has registered two assists for the La Liga leaders.

David Alaba @David_Alaba Intensive, exciting, successful...perfecto!Primer partido con el @realmadrid en la Liga de Campeones. Primera victoria con el Real Madrid en la Liga de Campeones. ¡A tope, equipo! Intensive, exciting, successful...perfecto!Primer partido con el @realmadrid en la Liga de Campeones. Primera victoria con el Real Madrid en la Liga de Campeones. ¡A tope, equipo! https://t.co/r5oGdzdvF2

Following the departure of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Alaba is one of Real Madrid's most experienced players at the rearguard. He will look to play a key role as Ancelotti's men seek a second La Liga title in three years and make a splash in Europe.

Edited by Aditya Singh