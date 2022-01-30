Ranking the 5 most versatile players in football history

Having versatile players is a huge plus for any team. The ability to play and thrive in multiple positions on the pitch isn't something many players possess. In fact, there are only a few superstars who have been successful playing diverse roles for their teams. That is why this category of players deserves special praise.

When an injury crisis strikes and key players become unavailable, in the absence of proper backup, versatile players become the saviours of teams. Stepping up to the challenge, these players often prove beneficial for their managers.

There have been many versatile players gracing the game over the years. On that note, here's a look at five such players who have impressed the most with their ability to thrive in multiple positions on the pitch:

#5 Wayne Rooney

The attacker was deployed in multiple positions during his playing days.

Wayne Rooney started his career as a striker for Everton, but had to adapt to other positions on the pitch after joining Manchester United in 2004. The way he fit in seamlessly in every role made him one of the most key players in Sir Alex Ferguson's squad.

Apart from his natural centre-forward role, Rooney could also play on both flanks of attack, and as a supporting striker, attacking midfielder and central midfielder.

The attacker enjoyed a very successful spell at Old Trafford, recording 253 goals and 146 assists in 559 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions. He also won multiple trophies, including one Champions League crown, five Premier League titles and four EFL Cups, among others.

#4 David Alaba

The defender has hit the ground running after joining Real Madrid last summer.

David Alaba joined Real Madrid last summer, shortly before Sergio Ramos left for PSG. The departure of the Spanish centre-back left a massive hole at the heart of the Los Blancos defence.

However, David Alaba stepped up, left his natural role on the left side of defence and filled in at the centre. It goes without saying that the former Bayern Munich star has impressed beyond expectations so far this season, bagging two goals and four assists in 29 appearances.

The Austrian left-back has played in several other positions throughout his career. He has thrived in all five roles in midfield, as well as a wing-back and a winger. Alaba is, without a doubt, one of the most versatile players in the game's history.

