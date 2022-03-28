Ranking the 5 most versatile players in the Premier League right now

The English Premier League is widely considered to be the best league in the world.

Some of the world's best footballers ply their trade in England's top tier. English clubs are amongst the best in the world and have several world-class players in their ranks.

Versatility and adaptability are some of the most sought-after qualities in any player. Players who can play multiple positions are in high demand and offer their sides numerous tactical options.

Let's take a look at the five most versatile players in the Premier League right now.

#5. Eric Dier | Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Eric Dier is one of Tottenham Hotspur's most versatile players.

Dier has been with Spurs since 2014 and has made over 200 appearances for the club. He has been deployed in several positions over the years, including in midfield and in defense.

Dier is a defensive midfielder by trade but is capable of lining up in defense as well. He is adept at defending and has played in defensive midfield, at centre-back and even as a right-back over the years.

Dier is yet to win any major trophies with Spurs, but has always been a key member of the Spurs side. His qualities have earned him call-ups to the English national team, for whom Dier has made 45 appearances.

#4. Dwight McNeil | Burnley

Burnley FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Dwight McNeil has emerged as one of the best utility players in the league.

McNeil came up through the ranks at Burnley's academy and made his senior debut in 2018. He has since made over 100 club appearances and has played in several positions.

A winger by trade, McNeil is equally capable of playing in defense and attack. McNeil has the football acumen to perform his role adeptly, regardless of his position on the field.

Jonny Bentley @TheJonnyBentley



breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… Good article from @BTLvid on Dwight McNeil. Statistically, he has done a lot of unnoticed work in this Burnley team. McNeil is a talented player and he will have many Premier League suitors if Burnley do drop down to the Championship. #twitterclarets Good article from @BTLvid on Dwight McNeil. Statistically, he has done a lot of unnoticed work in this Burnley team. McNeil is a talented player and he will have many Premier League suitors if Burnley do drop down to the Championship. #twitterclaretsbreakingthelines.com/player-analysi…

He is left-footed and is capable of dribbling past players on the wing. He is also excellent at stopping opponents' attacks and has often been described as one of the club's most important players.

With the transfer window opening in the summer, many clubs could turn to McNeil as a solid addition to their side.

#3. Bukayo Saka | Arsenal

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

Bukayo Saka is one of the most exciting players in the world right now.

Saka came up through Arsenal's academy and made his senior debut in 2018 under Unai Emery. His skills have come a long way since then, as Saka is now considered to be one of the side's most impactful players.

Sam Dean @SamJDean



Only concern is fatigue (1g+1a in last 15 matches, after 5g+4a in previous 15)



telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/… Bukayo Saka has played in six different positions for Arsenal. He's the most versatile player in the England squad and he should thrive alongside Grealish, Mount, Foden.Only concern is fatigue (1g+1a in last 15 matches, after 5g+4a in previous 15) Bukayo Saka has played in six different positions for Arsenal. He's the most versatile player in the England squad and he should thrive alongside Grealish, Mount, Foden. Only concern is fatigue (1g+1a in last 15 matches, after 5g+4a in previous 15)telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/…

Saka has played all across the field during his time with the Gunners. He was initially deployed as a left-back and impressed with his attacking contributions from the wings.

He then went on to play as a left-winger and now finds himself lining up on the right-wing for Arsenal. He boasts excellent dribbling ability and possesses outstanding creative skills. He has already scored nine Premier League goals this season and looks set to better that number.

#2. James Milner | Liverpool

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

James Milner is almost synonymous with the word versatility.

Milner has enjoyed a long and widespread career of almost 20 years. Having made his debut for Leeds in 2002, he has gone on to represent five clubs including Aston Villa and Manchester City and has achieved great success.

Milner is a central midfielder by trade, but has played in almost every position depending on the requirements of the club. He has played in defense in the past and is adept at playing anywhere in the midfield.

Jon Townsend @jon_townsend3



And yet, he remains one of the most versatile players in the modern game at the highest level. Here’s a feature I wrote about him.



James Milner is not a robot - but make no mistake, he is a machine James Milner is 36 today.And yet, he remains one of the most versatile players in the modern game at the highest level. Here’s a feature I wrote about him.James Milner is not a robot - but make no mistake, he is a machine thesefootballtimes.co/2021/08/09/jam… via @thesefootytimes James Milner is 36 today. And yet, he remains one of the most versatile players in the modern game at the highest level. Here’s a feature I wrote about him. James Milner is not a robot - but make no mistake, he is a machine thesefootballtimes.co/2021/08/09/jam… via @thesefootytimes

Milner is one of the fittest players in the Premier League. Despite having turned 36 earlier this year, he displays an extraordinary standard of fitness and has been described by many as the perfect utility player. There is no doubt Liverpool will miss him dearly if he decides to move on.

#1. Joao Cancelo | Manchester City

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Joao Cancelo is one of the most technically gifted footballers in the world.

The Portuguese signed for Manchester City in 2019 and has become one of their first-team regulars. A wing-back by trade, Cancelo displays an excellent reading of the game and often produces magical moments out of seemingly mundane situations.

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice

• Positionally versatile

• Defensive intelligence

• Fantastic passing range

• Extremely comfortable in possession



Tactical analysis on Manchester City and Portugal's João Cancelo...



#MCFC • #TeamPortugal • Strong dribbler• Positionally versatile• Defensive intelligence• Fantastic passing range• Extremely comfortable in possessionTactical analysis on Manchester City and Portugal's João Cancelo... • Strong dribbler• Positionally versatile • Defensive intelligence • Fantastic passing range • Extremely comfortable in possession Tactical analysis on Manchester City and Portugal's João Cancelo... 🔵🇵🇹#MCFC • #TeamPortugal

Cancelo lines up on the left flank for City but is a right-back by profession. He has adapted to life on the left-wing excellently and is described by many as one of the best wing-backs in the world, irrespective of the wing.

He has also played on the right-side of midfield in the past and displays excellent creativity on the ball. Cancelo has emerged as one of the side's most important players and has already won a Premier League title and an EFL Cup.

