Ranking the 5 worst Arsenal signings in Premier League history

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in Premier League history.

The club has enjoyed its fair share of laurels over the years. With several league records to their name, Arsenal's time in the Premier League is most fondly remembered for the 'Invincibles' campaign of 2003-04.

Since then, the club has seen a great deal of ups and downs. The post-Highbury era saw the club go trophyless for a long period before finally winning the FA Cup to break the trophy drought.

The club has seen both ends of the spectrum with regards to players as well. Arsenal fans have enjoyed watching the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp during their halcyon days.

On the other end of the spectrum, there have been several signings that just didn't work out for the club. Let's take a look at the five worst Arsenal signings in Premier League history.

#5. Park Chu-Young

Arsenal v Shrewsbury Town - Carling Cup Third Round

Park Chu-Young is one of the least-remembered players to have featured for Arsenal.

The South Korean signed in 2011 from Monaco for a reported £5.5 million. The fee, considered high at the time for a relatively unknown player, set lofty expectations that the forward could never achieve at Arsenal.

Chu-Young is known for one particular incident during his time in Lille - he was reported in Lille, set to sign, but walked out of the medical after hearing about the interest from Arsenal.

Goal News @GoalNews



He was given the No. 9 shirt when he signed 🔴



Yet he made just one Premier League appearance in three years 😕



✍️ Remember Park Chu-young at Arsenal? 🇰🇷He was given the No. 9 shirt when he signed 🔴Yet he made just one Premier League appearance in three years 😕✍️ @emmasmithjourno Remember Park Chu-young at Arsenal? 🇰🇷He was given the No. 9 shirt when he signed 🔴Yet he made just one Premier League appearance in three years 😕✍️ @emmasmithjourno

The forward started strongly, even scoring on debut against Bolton Wanderers. The next two years were a mixed bag: Chu-Young went out on loan twice and made only seven appearances for the Gunners.

Considering the fee that was paid for him and the wages over about three years, the South Korean contributed exactly one goal for the club. Certainly one name fans will forget in a hurry.

#4. Andre Santos

Arsenal FC v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

Andre Santos is one player who certainly will not make the Arsenal Hall of Fame.

The Brazilian was signed in 2011 to start at left-back and never looked up to the mark. He spent two years with Arsenal and was quite unimpressive during his stint in England.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan I've made a decision: I refuse to watch Arsenal any more when Andre Santos is on the pitch. He shames the shirt. I've made a decision: I refuse to watch Arsenal any more when Andre Santos is on the pitch. He shames the shirt.

Santos was signed from Fenerbahce for a reported €7 million. A fee that high was unheard of at the time for a left-back and gave the impression that the fans had finally got the player who would fix their defensive woes.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport André Santos: from Arsenal misfit to being beaten up by his own fans gu.com/p/4va56/tw (Photo: Action) http://t.co/GoEDEfXuXF André Santos: from Arsenal misfit to being beaten up by his own fans gu.com/p/4va56/tw (Photo: Action) http://t.co/GoEDEfXuXF

Santos made 33 appearances in total for the club. He did put in a couple of good performances, but never really adapted to the English game. His positional awareness was underwhelming and he also lacked pace on the wings.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra