Ranking the 5 worst Chelsea attackers of the Abramovich 

Roman Abramovich has, over the close of nearly two decades, spent vast amounts of money on superstar talent to elevate Chelsea Football Club. Many titles and honors have followed, but not all of his signings have been smash hits.

It is a popular belief that Abramovich bought Chelsea after seeing the exciting Manchester United vs Real Madrid encounter in the 2003 Champions League. The match saw Ronaldo Nazario receive a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd for his dazzling display. It was reportedly from there that Abramovich's obsession with attacking and free-flowing football began.

He searched for scintillating talent season after season. In his time, he has signed some great players. But not every player went down with legendary status such as Didier Drogba or Diego Costa.

Chelsea's 5 worst attackers signed by Abramovich

#5 Adrian Mutu

Adrid Mutu (L) in Arsenal v Chelsea

Adrian Mutu was signed in the summer of Abramovich's takeover in 2003 for a then hefty £15 million. He arrived on the back of being a prolific goalscorer with Parma in Italy. He had scored 22 goals in 36 games for the Italian side.

Along with Hernan Crespo and Damien Duff, Mutu was part of a summer splurge to transform Chelsea into title contenders.

Mutu is the record goalscorer in Romanian football along with legend George Hagi, yet was a disappointment at Chelsea due to his distractions and off-field image. He had a lack of discipline and he also had a very public falling out with Jose Mourinho. He was later found guilty of cocaine use and was served with a seven-month ban from football as Chelsea terminated his contract.

The torrid affair did not end there, as Chelsea opted to sue Mutu for his costly failure at the club. This resulted in a case being heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Court declared that the Romanian would have to pay Chelsea £15.2 million to compensate for damages.

#4 Rademel Falcao

Swansea City v Chelsea - Premier League

Radamel Falcao was unquestionably one of the world's most fearsome strikers in the early 2010s. His spell at Porto and then Atletico Madrid brought multiple Europa League trophies and established his reputation as a ruthlessly clinical predator.

At the UEFA Super Cup in 2012, he absolutely demolished Chelsea's backline to mesmerizing effect. He scored a hat-trick in Atletico's 4-1 win over Chelsea.

In 2013, he joined Monaco. Cut to 2015, and a combination of injuries, fitness and form meant the man nicknamed "tiger" was reduced to a tame housecat. AS Monaco decided to ship him out on loan after not being able to afford to have their star player underperform.

He joined Manchester United on loan for a spectacularly subpar season. He scored just four times in 29 appearances for The Red Devils.

Chelsea went and gambled with a loan deal for the Colombian, giving him the number 9 shirt. He barely featured in a disastrous 2015-16 campaign for Chelsea as Jose Mourinho was sacked with the club in 17th place, ending up at 15th.

