Ranking the 5 worst Real Madrid Galactico signings

Real Madrid apparently take the top spot when it comes to ranking clubs based on the number of big-name signings they've made over the years. Thanks to their Galacticos policy, Los Blancos have splashed insane amounts to acquire some of the biggest superstars.

Some of these players managed to justify their transfers by impressing with their performances and achievements at the Santiago Bernabeu. Others, though, failed to step up in the Spanish capital, owing to various reasons ranging from adaptation issues, inability to handle pressure, recurring injuries and mere bad luck.

These players joined Real Madrid as Galactico signings, arriving with much expectation but failed to deliver on the promise. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic continues to struggle at Real Madrid.

Luka Jovic arrived at Real Madrid following a prolific outing with Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018-19, bagging 27 goals and seven assists. The striker cost the Spanish giants a hefty €70 million in transfer fees. However, he has failed to justify his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid spent €70 million on Luka Jovic in June 2019 🤑



18 months later, he rejoins Eintracht Frankfurt after just two goals and two assists in 32 appearances 🤦‍♂️ Real Madrid spent €70 million on Luka Jovic in June 2019 🤑18 months later, he rejoins Eintracht Frankfurt after just two goals and two assists in 32 appearances 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/xbWkhEDU5l

The Serb has recorded a disappointing three goals and four assists in 42 appearances for Los Blancos thus far. He was loaned back to Frankfurt for the second half of last season after failing to impress with his performances in front of goal.

Luka Jovic has played ten games for Real Madrid across competitions this season, scoring just once and bagging two assists. As things stand, it doesn't look like the Serb has a future at the club, and could be on the move anytime soon.

#4 James Rodriguez

The attacker now plays in Qatar.

James Rodriguez's transfer to Real Madrid generated a lot of noise during the summer of 2014.

He was the breakout star at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Colombian was expected to shake the football world following his €75 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

GOAL @goal James: I'm played out of position at Real Madrid dlvr.it/7WPDmF James: I'm played out of position at Real Madrid dlvr.it/7WPDmF

However, the attacker couldn't reach his potential in the Spanish capital. He bagged just 37 goals and 41 assists for Los Blancos in 125 games across competitions during his six-year stint. After failing to impress with Everton following his Real Madrid spell, the Colombian eventually joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC this summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav