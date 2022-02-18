Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Barcelona's history

Barcelona is a dream club for every young footballer. Many aspiring footballers have dreamed of playing in Camp Nou.

Histrorically, Barca have been one of the top teams full of culture and tradition in Europe. Their rivalry with Real Madrid has only fuelled them further to keep on pushing their limits.

One of Barca's signature standout wins in this rivalry has been their ability to produce home talent. La Masia has homed some greats like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Cesc Fabregas and Andreas Iniesta of late.

In this article, let us take a look at the youngest players to have ever donned the Barca jersey.

#5 Marc Muniesa — 17 years 1 month 26 days

Muniesa earned himself a call-up to the senior side during the 2009 season

Marc Muniesa's teenage years saw him being chased by several European giants. He was a bright prospect who had recently graduated from La Masia. The defender earned his call up to the Barcelone first team in 2009.

He made his debut later that season, after the club had secured yet another La Liga title under Pep Guardiola. Muniesa came on a substitute against Osasuna but was sent off soon after following a reckless tackle.

He was, however, named in the 18-man squad for the Champions League final against Manchester United a week later.

His untimely injuries hindered his growth after that and he was never able to cement a first team spot at the club. He eventually joined Stoke City in 2013.

#4 Gavi — 17 years 24 days

Gavi joined La Masia at the age of 11

Gavi is the new breakout star at Nou Camp. He joined La Masia at 11 and has made his way up the ranks fairly quickly. The Barca prodigy was called up to the first team after a handful of appearances for the B-team.

Massive changes at the club meant that Gavi had not only found his way into the first team, but also become an important player at the club. He is now expected to gap the hole in midfield.

In his very first season, the player has already racked up 30 appearances. He continues to grow in stature under Xavi, who could be the perfect mentor for the young midfielder.

