Chelsea are thriving under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel at the moment. Within a year of replacing Frank Lampard as head coach, Thomas Tuchel helped Chelsea win three major trophies. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup are all in Chelsea's cabinet at the moment.

Although Lampard couldn't create much of an impact with his rich squad, he certainly deserves credit for bringing in top-level youth talent from the academy and across Europe.

Thomas Tuchel's record at Chelsea after 50 games is pretty impressive
32 wins
11 draws
7 losses
31 clean sheets
24 goals conceded
2 trophies

Tuchel put them all together in the correct order and prepared the best recipe. Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic are a few of the many youngsters at the club right now.

As we addressed the Chelsea youngsters of the present era, let's take a trip down memory lane to see Chelsea's youngest ever debutants.

Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Chelsea's history.

#5 Ian Pearce — 17 years 4 days

Ian Pearce started playing at youth levels during late 1980s. However, he is still a relevant name within the footballing fraternity in England. Pearce is currently the head of recruitment for Premier League side West Brom.

Pearce played legthy stints at Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United before hanging up his boots in 2012. Ian Pearce joined the West Londoners as a young kid and marked his debut on 11 May 1991 against Aston Villa.

After accumulating only five cameos for the Blues, Pearce switched to Blackburn Rovers, with whom he won the Premier League title in 1995. He donned the role of coach post retirement.

#4 John Sparrow — 16 years 09 months 10 days

John Sparrow played his first game for Chelsea on March 13, 1974 against Burnley FC. Sparrow did not have the luxury of coming off the bench that other debutants usually have. He was deployed at the heart of the defense against third-placed (in the league table) Burnley FC.

Not to forget, Chelsea were 17th at that moment and were hanging by a thin thread outside the relegation zone. Nevertheless, the London outfit managed to register a 3-0 victory and John Sparrow had a huge impact on the game.

Chelsea finished safely that season and Sparrow was given numerous chances before the end of the season. He played his last game for the club on 16th February 1980 against Cambridge United in a 1-1 draw.

Throughout his career, Sparrow played in 74 games across all competitions for Chelsea.

