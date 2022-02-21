Tottenham Hotspur has been going through a rough patch recently. The club has undergone a couple of managerial changes and their sharpest spearhead, Harry Kane, has been unable to perform on top of his game this season.

Antonio Conte's reign was supposed to bring massive changes within the club and its performance. However, the former Inter Milan and Juventus boss is taking time to adapt to England's style of football.

Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a single major trophy since the 2008 EFL Cup. The last time the London club laid its hands on domestic silverware was in 1961. Even though the club has nurtured and purchased talented players, the team often loses them to bigger clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur has never shied away from giving opportunities to its young guns. In this article, let us take a look at a few such youngsters who were handed an opportunity at the club.

Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Tottenham Hotspur's history.

#5 Frank Saul — 17 years 15 days

Frank Saul was part of Tottenham Hotspur's best ever season in history. He joined the London outfit in 1960 and was one of only 17 players used by the club in the double-winning side. Spurs swept the First Division title and the FA Cup title that year.

Frank Saul remained with the club for eight seasons between 1960-1968. The forward featured in 116 games and scored 37 goals for the team. Saul also earned an infamous record during his Tottenham Hotspur days for being the first red-carded Spurs player since 1928.

The Blizzard @blzzrd



"Good guys, they never win." – Mourinho, 2020 On this day in 1965, Frank Saul was the first @SpursOfficial player to be sent off in a league game since 1928 – that's 37 years."Good guys, they never win." – Mourinho, 2020 On this day in 1965, Frank Saul was the first @SpursOfficial player to be sent off in a league game since 1928 – that's 37 years."Good guys, they never win." – Mourinho, 2020 https://t.co/cA2DKqaJBt

He left the club in 1968 for Southampton.

#4 Neil McNab — 16 years 09 months 30 days

Neil McNab was a talented prodigy for the Scottish junior team at international level

Neil McNab started off his playing career with Greenock Morton in 1972. He became their youngest ever player. Aged 16, McNab joined Tottenham Hotspur two seasons later and became their youngest player as well.

While being a talented prodigy for the Scottish junior team at international level. McNab continued to play for the London outfit on a regular basis. He collected 72 games in the Spurs outfit in his four seasons with the team.

McNab's run of form attracted many top-level English clubs. He left London to join Bolton Wanderers and then Brighton and Hove Albion. McNab eventually joined Manchester City in 1983 and earned quite a reputation for himself.

McNab left Manchester City after playing over 221 games. He was one of their best players during the 80s.

