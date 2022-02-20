Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Manchester City's history

Manchester City spent the majority of their time under the shadow of their neighbors Manchester United. The Sky Blue outfit didn't achieve much glory until the late 2000s.

However, things took a massive turn in a positive way for Etihad residents in 2008. They were bought by owners from the Abu Dhabi Group and have secured five Premier League titles since then.

Having Pep Guardiola at the helm has helped the club reach new heights and become a force to be reckoned with.

Today, the seven-time champions (5 EPL and 2 First League titles) boast immense squad depth and house some of the finest players in the world. Manchester City is a tough place to be when it comes to youngsters, as the pressure on them to develop is massive.

On the same note, let's take a look at five youngsters who marked their debut with City at a tender age.

#5 Rony Lopes — 17 years 08 days

Rony Lopes was the youngster who created quite an impressive stir within the ranks of Manchester City's youth setup. His heroics won him the inaugural Manchester City Academy Player of the Year award in 2013.

Starting off his career as a boy at Benfica, the Portuguese international earned enough credit to be drafted by the Sky Blues. Rony Lopes' inclusion in Manchester City's pre-season campaign was predicted by none.

He made his competitive debut the following year against Watford in the FA Cup. He scored a goal in the dying minutes and thus became City's youngest ever goalscorer.

#4 Tommy Caton — 16 years 11 months 23 days

By the age of 16, Tommy Caton had become a regular member of the City squad

Tommy Caton's potentially successful career was marred by injuries, health issues and, eventually a premature death. Caton was a prominent player and the captain of the England Schoolboys. The England Schoolboys were the governing body that worked together with the FA to find the best players at school level.

A series of impressive performances helped Caton earn an invitation to Manchester City. By the age of 16, Tommy Caton had become a regular member of the City squad and played alongside the team in many crucial matches.

Caton was the youngest player to reach 100 First Division games. He achieved the feat on 6th March 1982 at the age of 19 years and 5 months. Caton moved to Arsenal in 1983 and later also played for Oxford United and Charlton Athletic.

