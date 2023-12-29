Ranking the 7 best players of 2023

Who is the best footballer of 2023? It's a very difficult question to answer and it's almost impossible to zero in one individual simply because of all the variables that we have to consider. First and foremost, individual performance and the overall influence a player has had on his team's success need to be factored in.

Consistency throughout the year is yet another important aspect as sustained excellence often distinguishes the truly exceptional players. Achievements, in terms of silverware and individual accolades, have to be looked at as well.

Additionally, factors like leadership, work ethic and the ability to perform in high-pressure scenarios also need to be taken into consideration as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven best footballers of 2023.

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Al-Nassr)

Al-Ittihad v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League

Strangely enough, Cristiano Ronaldo saved a final chapter of resurgence for the twilight of his career. He has been among the goals for club and country in 2023, albeit he currently plays his trade for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 53 goals in 2023, the most of any player on the planet. It is a testament to his never-say-die spirit and incredible goalscoring ability.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah is on the way to earning legendary status in the Premier League if he hasn't already got it. The Egyptian King has been Liverpool's most important player ever since he rocked up at the club in the summer of 2017.

Salah combines pace, technical proficiency, courage and vision to deliver the goods for Liverpool almost every single time he steps onto a football pitch. His consistency has been remarkable and the 31-year-old has been in excellent form for the Reds in the 2023-24 season.

Kicking on from the 2022-23 campaign, where he scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions, Salah has already netted 16 times and laid out eight assists so far this term.

#5 Harry Kane (England/Bayern Munich)

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Harry Kane spent the first half of 2023 in a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side but he was banging goals in regularly. Kane scored 30 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 season before ending his long and trophyless stint in North London and copping a switch to Bayern Munich.

His fortunes have improved considerably in Bavaria and Kane has been the most in-form centre-forward in Europe's top five leagues in the 2023-24 campaign. The 30-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season.

#4 Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Manchester City v Fluminense: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

Rodri is the heart and soul of Manchester City. He is so vital a cog that without him cleaning up in the middle of the pitch, City often break down with a whimper. He orchestrates play so well from deep whilst also showing an incredible ability to break up opposition attackers by combining his athleticism and tactical nous.

Rodri also contributes on the other end of the pitch with crucial goals. He was one of City's most consistent and reliable performers as they won the treble last season. Rodri also won the UEFA Nations League with Spain in the summer and 2023 has simply been an unforgettable year in his career.

#3 Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Jude Bellingham has already earned his seat among the elite. With his exemplary performances from midfield, he almost led Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title last season.

While all that was ridiculously good for someone so young, we were still not prepared for what we were about to witness in his first half-season at a club as big as Real Madrid. Bellingham has been absolutely tearing it up for Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season.

In 21 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this term, the 20-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided five assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Erling Haaland terrorized Premier League sides with his incredible goalscoring ability in the 2022-23 season. He broke numerous records including the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign (36). The Norway international played a vital role in Manchester City's continental treble triumph last term.

Haaland is widely considered to be the best centre-forward in the game right now and he is still only 23 years of age. He has been in pretty good form in the 2023-24 season as well and has so far scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

France Soccer League One

Kylian Mbappe continues to make harassing opponents in top-tier football look like child's play. He was at the centre of an unsavoury transfer saga in the summer but the Frenchman returned to the pitch to remind Paris Saint-Germain just how special he is.

Mbappe is the kind of footballer that can make the whole world stand still and take notice. He was the top scorer in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season and is already on the way to matching that achievement this term.

He has scored 21 goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season. Mbappe is a near-indomitable attacker and he is quite simply a cheat code in football.