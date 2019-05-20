Ranking Ajax's top 10 record transfer departures

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

Gone are the days when Dutch football and Ajax ruled world football under the guidance of legendary managers and players such as Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff. It had been more than two decades since Ajax reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League until this season.

Throughout this time, the famed Ajax Youth Academy kept on producing world-class talents one after another. The lure of more competitive leagues and much more riches have seen Ajax failing to keep those talents, with most of them moving abroad to newer pastures.

Here is the list of top 10 record transfer departures from Ajax.

#10 Justin Kluivert - £15.53 million to AS Roma

AS Roma v Bologna FC - Serie A

Son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick Kulivert, Justin Kluivert started his football career with Dutch giants Ajax just like his father. The young Kluivert spent nine years at the youth academy of the Dutch giants before being promoted to the reserve side.

Justin made his professional debut in the Eerste Divisie on September 2016 before being elevated to the senior team in the same season and making his Eredivisie debut on January 2017.

The Dutch winger became a key figure for the Ajax team in his second year at the club, even managing to score a hat-trick in the Eredivisie, something his father failed to do so in his career.

After two seasons with Ajax, Justin made the move down to Italian club AS Roma after a reported phone call from football legend Francesco Totti convinced the then-teenager to join the Roman club.

Justin made a total of 56 appearances for Ajax and scored 13 goals for the club.

#9 Daley Blind - £15.75 million to Manchester United

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

The son of Ajax legend Danny Blind, Daley Blind started his youth career at Ajax, spending 10 years at the youth academy before making his professional debut against FC Volendam in December 2018 in the Eredivisie.

The second season was spent on loan at FC Groningen before struggling to get back into the team, following his return to the club. However, the arrival of Frank de Boer changed the scenario for the versatile defender as Blind became an integral part of the Ajax side that won four consecutive Eredivisie titles between 2010 and 2014.

After six seasons with Ajax as a professional, Daley moved to Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2014. The player though returned to his home four years later after first-team opportunities became scarce at Old Trafford.

Daley has made 196 appearances for the Dutch giants, with 143 of those coming in his first spell. The defender also has seven major titles to his name with Ajax.

