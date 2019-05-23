Ranking Ajax's top 5 players by market value

Ajax has been one of the surprises of the season.

It had been a wonderful run for the young Ajax team who dealt blows on the existing hierarchy and disturbed the natural order of proceedings of the UEFA Champions League.

The once mighty giant brought back memories of their previous quest as they came agonizingly close to getting into their first Champions League finals in nearly two decades.

The Dutch side, who are known to sell off their biggest assets instead of keeping them, are likely to be deprived of a number of their young stars next season with the big names in Europe circling the Johan Cruyff arena to snatch any vulnerable ones looking for a move to a more lucrative league abroad.

Given below is the list of 5 of the most valuable players in the Ajax squad now.

Nicolas Tagliafico - £22.5 million

Nicolas Tagliafico impressive performances has seen him being called up to the Argentina Copa America squad.

The Argentine international has been a revelation to the young Ajax side since his arrival from Independiente in the 2018 January transfer window.

A mainstay in the Ajax defence, Nicolas Tagliafico has started in 44 matches in all competitions for the Dutch side this season with 10 of them coming in their wonderful Champions League run.

The Argentine has averaged just under 3 interceptions per 90 minutes this season and has a 62% success in defensive duels. The full-back has been a constant attacking threat for the Dutch side. He has 5 goals and 4 assists to his name and averages 1 shot and 1 key pass per game. The full-back also has a 49% success in attacking duels with an 84% pass success percentage.

Ajax will be relieved that the Argentine recently extended his contract with the club amidst rumours from a number of the big names in Europe.

All stats are courtesy of transfer-market, whoscored.com and Ajax official website.

