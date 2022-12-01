Ranking Argentina's 5 best players against Poland | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Knowing a win would carry them to the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina took on Poland in their final Group C fixture on Wednesday (30 November).

With their backs against the wall, La Albiceleste produced a stellar performance, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez carrying them to a 2-0 victory at Stadium 974. Courtesy of the victory, Argentina topped their group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, setting up a round-of-16 clash with Group D runners-up Australia.

La Albiceleste enjoyed a bright start to the game, winning their first corner after only a minute of play. Lionel Messi failed to clear the first man with his delivery, but a cross eventually came in for Nicolas Otamendi, who failed to make Wojciech Szczesny work. In the 10th minute, Messi dashed down the left side of the box and got his shot away from a tight angle. Poland keeper Szczesny made a straightforward save to keep his effort out.

In the 32nd minute, Angel Di Maria tried to catch Szczesny out with a direct corner kick. The Juventus goalkeeper was alert to the danger and tipped it over the bar. Five minutes later, Szczesny made contact with Messi inside the box, and VAR asked the on-field official to take a closer look.

The referee found it to be a punishable offense and awarded a spot kick to the two-time FIFA World Cup winners. Messi stepped up to take it but could not find his way past Szczesny, with the keeper acrobatically diving to his left to make an excellent save.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi: "Diego would be happy. He was always happy about the nice things that happen to the Argentina national team and personally with me too. He was always close, affectionate." Lionel Messi: "Diego would be happy. He was always happy about the nice things that happen to the Argentina national team and personally with me too. He was always close, affectionate." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/O8A3gUVniK

Having thoroughly dominated the first half, Argentina finally got their go-ahead goal through Mac Allister mere seconds into the second 45. Nahuel Molina drilled in a cross from the right side and Mac Allister applied a first-time finish to breach Szczesny’s resistance.

In the 64th minute, Messi charged toward the Polish goal, breezing past defenders like they weren’t there. He got his shot away from the left side of the Poland box but saw it get convincingly blocked by the Polish defense.

Four minutes later, Argentina doubled their money, with Manchester City forward Alvarez emphatically finding the back of the net in his first-ever FIFA World Cup start. A couple of minutes later, Enzo Fernandez put in an excellent low cross for Messi inside the Poland box. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner hit it straight at the keeper, allowing him to make a straightforward save.

The 1986 FIFA World Cup winners kept Poland from stringing many passes together and continued to look for chances to add to their two-goal cushion. Poland somehow managed to hold firm, avoiding further humiliation and booking their place in the last 16 courtesy of having a higher goal difference than Mexico.

Here are three Argentina players who impressed in their comfortable victory over Poland on Wednesday night:

#5 Julian Alvarez

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Earning his first starting XI appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Julian Alvarez showed exactly what he brought to the table. He was quick off his mark, always looked to make things happen, and scored a superb goal to hand Argentina a comfortable win in their final Group C game.

In the 67th minute, Alvarez expertly controlled Fernandez’s firm pass before coming inside and finding the top-right corner with power and precision.

Alvarez also attempted two dribbles, delivered an accurate cross, won an aerial duel, and completed 18 passes (85.7%). After the shift he put in against Poland, Lautaro Martinez could have a hard time regaining his place in Lionel Scaloni’s starting XI at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Nahuel Molina

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Right-back Nahuel Molina had a game to remember against Poland. He ran tirelessly up and down the left flank, kept Poland from attacking from his side, and always looked to make things happen in the final third. His persistence paid off shortly into the second half, with him delivering an excellent low cross for Mac Allister to successfully put away.

Against Poland, Molina played two key passes, accurately delivered one cross and one long ball each; and won two ground duels. Additionally, he made a clearance, attempted two tackles, and blocked a shot.

#3 Enzo Fernandez

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With Rodrigo De Paul and Mac Allister flanking him, Enzo Fernandez operated through the middle of the pitch on Wednesday. His distribution was near-flawless, he pushed up whenever he got the chance, and made sure that Polish midfielders never saw enough of the ball. To top it off, he played a smart pass to Alvarez from the left side, which led to the Manchester City man’s impressive goal.

Nandu 🇦🇷🫧 @nanduveey Enzo Fernandez on Facebook in 2016, after Messi annouced his retirement from Argentina NT.

Read fully, it’s beautiful words .



6 years later Enzo played his first WC with Messi.



Football is beautiful 🥹🖤 Enzo Fernandez on Facebook in 2016, after Messi annouced his retirement from Argentina NT. Read fully, it’s beautiful words .6 years later Enzo played his first WC with Messi.Football is beautiful 🥹🖤 https://t.co/Zapuvt0FMa

At Stadium 974, Fernandez played two key passes, delivered two accurate long balls, and won all five of his duels. Coming to his defensive contribution, Fernandez made a clearance, intercepted a pass, and attempted two tackles.

#2 Lionel Messi

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi saw his penalty saved by Szczesny in the first half. The Paris Saint-Germain man hit it at a favorable height for the keeper, allowing the Polish shot-stopper to keep it out with a strong right hand. Messi, however, did not let the missed spot kick take the wind out of his sails. He came charging at Poland time and time again, splitting their defense open multiple times.

MC @CrewsMat10 Lionel Messi was given the MOTM award vs Poland by FIFA, as shown on the official FIFA page. He gave the award to Mac Allister to boost morale for his performance.



The greatest player of all time is also the most humble. Lionel Messi was given the MOTM award vs Poland by FIFA, as shown on the official FIFA page. He gave the award to Mac Allister to boost morale for his performance. The greatest player of all time is also the most humble. https://t.co/dId3wUy5ok

In La Albicelste’s final group-stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi created a tournament-high five chances. He also completed four dribbles, delivered four accurate long balls, drew two fouls, attempted a tackle, and won seven duels.

#1 Alexis Mac Allister

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Operating on the left side of Argentina’s three-man midfield, Alexis Mac Allister produced a stellar performance against Poland. He covered every blade of grass on the pitch, created chances, fought for every ball, and scored a neat goal (his first for Argentina) to open the scoring. Receiving Molina’s cross from the left, Mac Allister hit the ball first time and found the bottom left corner of Szczesny’s goal.

GOAL @goal Alexis Mac Allister scores his first ever Argentina goal Alexis Mac Allister scores his first ever Argentina goal 😍 https://t.co/t2nvXjtg8e

In addition to the crucial goal, Mac Allister made three key passes, created a big chance, won all four of his ground duels, and completed 50 passes (96.2% accuracy). He also attempted three tackles and drew a foul before being rested in the 84th minute.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 4105 votes