Ranking Argentina's 5 greatest footballers of the 21st century 

Argentina are one of the oldest members of FIFA and the oldest football association in South America. Great players like Diego Maradona, Mario Kempes and Gabriel Batistuta have represented the nation in the past.

Argentina are two-time FIFA World Cup winners (1978, 1986). They have also won 15 Copa America titles, one FIFA Confederations Cup and two gold medals at the Summer Olympics. Recently, Lionel Messi and co. won the Copa America, ending his team's near three-decade'long major title drought.

Argentina finish 2021 with the following:

Copa America champions
16 matches in 2021 undefeated
Current 27 matches undefeated run
26 goals scored
7 goals allowed
Qualified for the 2022 World Cup

La Albiceleste will be eager to prove their mettle at next year's FIFA World Cup, after their Copa triumph this summer. Players such as Rodrigo de Paul, Emiliano Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez could be key to their chances.

On that note, let's take a trip down memory lane and look at Argentina's five greatest players of the 21st century.

#5 Javier Mascherano

Mascherano was a combative midfielder who played with immense passion.

Javier Mascherano was born in San Lorenzo, Argentina, in 1984. He played mainly as a defensive midfielder, but often covered at centre-back later in his career. Mascherano began his youth career at River Plate, and debuted for the senior side in 2003. The former Argentina international played for various clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool and West Ham United.

Mascherano made 577 career appearances, scoring five goals and providing 26 assists. He has won five La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys and two UEFA Champions League titles. The midfielder was known for his combative approach to the game, and wasn't afraid to lunge into tackles.

In a Champions League game against Arsenal in 2011, Mascherano produced a moment of sheer class. He stole the ball from Nicklas Bendtner in a last-ditch attempt.

Mascherano made 147 appearances for Argentina, and is second on their all-time appearances list. He won two Olympic gold medals with Argentina, and finished as runner-up with them in five different finals.

He announced his retirement from international football in 2018, and bid adieu to club football two years later.

#4 Gonzalo Higuain

Spain vd Argentina - International Friendly

Gonzalo Higuain was born in Brest, France, in 1987. He left the country as an infant, but has French nationality, having applied successfully for that in 2007. He began his youth career with River Plate, and went on to represent the likes of Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus.

The former Argentina international has played 676 club games, scoring 319 goals and providing 122 assists. Higuain ranks tenth in Napoli's list of all-time scorers. He has won six league titles, four domestic cups and one UEFA Europa League title.

He scored an incredible free-kick to open his account with Inter Miami in the MLS.

GOAL @goal This camera angle of Higuain's free-kick 🤤



This camera angle of Higuain's free-kick 🤤https://t.co/zwx0JCe41A

Gonzalo Higuain made 75 appearances for Argentina, scoring 31 goals and setting up a further 14. He sits in sixth place in their all-time scorers' list. With his country, Higuain lost three finals, finishing as runner-up in the Copa America twice (2015, 2016) and once in the FIFA World Cup (2014).

The striker retired from Argentina duty in 2018, but still plays at club level for Inter Miami in the MLS.

