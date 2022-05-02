Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against West Ham United | Premier League 2021-22

Looking to extend their purple patch in the Premier League, Arsenal traveled to West Ham United’s London Stadium for their matchday 34 fixture on Sunday (1 May).

The Gunners did not exactly play their best football but still managed to walk away with an invaluable 2-1 win. Centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes scored on either side of half-time to secure three vital points.

The two London clubs took a cautious approach in the opening half-hour, rarely making inroads in each others’ boxes. In the 38th minute, Mikel Arteta’s side found themselves ahead with Holding converting from Bukayo Saka’s set-piece delivery.

But just before half-time, West Ham United replied through Jarrod Bowen, who dispatched a sweet volley to beat Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Nine minutes into the second half, Gabriel restored the Emirates Stadium outfit’s advantage, thumping home from close range. Eddie Nketiah came close to doubling the visitors’ advantage in the 79th minute, but his effort was saved brilliantly by West Ham custodian Lukasz Fabianski.

The win saw Arsenal reclaim fourth spot, pushing Tottenham Hotspur down to fifth. Spurs beat Leicester City 3-1 earlier in the day to temporarily enter the top four. But Antonio Conte's side are now two points adrift of the Gunners with just four games remaining.

West Ham, meanwhile, remained seventh with 52 points from 35 games, three behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Without further ado, here are five Arsenal players who stepped up against West Ham to keep their club alive and kicking in the Premier League top-four race:

#5 Bukayo Saka

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka did not have the best of games by his lofty standards, but he had his moments in Sunday’s crucial clash.

The 20-year-old made impressive runs, created opportunities for his teammates, and assisted Rob Holding for the Gunners’ opener in the first half.

His corner-kick delivery was impeccable and set up Holding perfectly for his 38th-minute header.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor 12 goals

6 assists



Bukayo Saka records his 18th direct goal contribution of the season. The most of any Arsenal player. 12 goals6 assistsBukayo Saka records his 18th direct goal contribution of the season. The most of any Arsenal player. ⚽️ 12 goals🅰️ 6 assistsBukayo Saka records his 18th direct goal contribution of the season. The most of any Arsenal player. https://t.co/evWtapZ07c

Against West Ham United, the England interntional completed one dribble, made 17 accurate passes, played two key passes, and won six duels.

Having picked up a knock, he was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe in the 87th minute.

Fortunately, Saka did not have to head back to the dressing room to receive treatment as he went straight to the bench.

#4 Gabriel Martinelli

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Young forward Gabriel Martinelli put in a tremendous shift against the Hammers at the London Stadium.

He was quick, creative, and, most notably, assisted Gabriel Magalhaes’ winner in the second half. With the game leveled at 1-1, Martinelli swung in an inviting cross into the West Ham box, aiming for the head of Gabriel. The centre-back cleverly applied the finishing touch to put the Gunners back in for the second time in the match.

Cainn @AFCAINN

Goals:5

Assists:4



Ronaldo in the prem aged 20:

Goals:5

Assists:4



Just like his idol Martinelli in the prem aged 20:Goals:5Assists:4Ronaldo in the prem aged 20:Goals:5Assists:4Just like his idol Martinelli in the prem aged 20:Goals:5Assists:4Ronaldo in the prem aged 20:Goals:5Assists:4Just like his idol 😯 https://t.co/hwjht1f8ar

Martinelli also provided two key passes, played 16 passes with 84.2 percent accuracy, and completed three of his four dribbles.

The Brazilian won seven of his 12 ground duels and pitched in defensively with two attempted tackles and two interceptions as well.

#3 Gabriel Magalhaes

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal defender Gabriel was in inspired form in the Premier League clash at West Ham United on Sunday. He won his duels, read the danger superbly, and scored the winning goal when his team needed it the most.

The 24-year-old latched on to Martinelli’s delivery at the far post and directed his header towards the Hammers’ goal. His effort was straight at Lukasz Fabianski but it took a deflection off the keeper’s legs and went in to put the Gunners 2-1 up.

Squawka @Squawka



Three of the four have come away from the Emirates. No centre-back has scored more Premier League goals this season than Gabriel (4).Three of the four have come away from the Emirates. No centre-back has scored more Premier League goals this season than Gabriel (4). Three of the four have come away from the Emirates. ⚽ https://t.co/nUkm8owq3m

Gabriel also made four clearances, blocked a shot, attempted a couple of tackles and won three of his four duels.

The Brazilian centre-back put in a superb shift to help his team win their third consecutive Premier League game.

#2 Eddie Nketiah

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

One of the architects behind Arsenal’s recent revival, Eddie Nketiah was once again in superb form on Sunday afternoon.

He pressed with unmatched intensity from start to finish, made clever runs, and kept Fabianski on his toes throughout the match. Had the 22-year-old also found the back of the net, he would not have had to settle for the runners-up spot on our list.

In the 38th minute, Nketiah beat as many as four defenders to have a go at goal. Fabianski did brilliantly to keep out the effort, with the goalkeeper going down in time to parry away the forward's effort. It was the Englishman's best effort of the match and deserved a more favorable outcome.

Sam Dean @SamJDean This movement from Nketiah is a great example of how he’s changed the dynamic of Arsenal’s attack in the last few games. Lacazette offers more creatively but he doesn’t offer this.



This movement from Nketiah is a great example of how he’s changed the dynamic of Arsenal’s attack in the last few games. Lacazette offers more creatively but he doesn’t offer this. https://t.co/TuBHczDpJ4

Against the Hammers, Nketiah had four shots on target, played a key pass, completed all four of his dribbles, and won all six ground duels.

A superb display from the soon-to-be free agent (June 2022).

#1 Rob Holding

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

In Ben White’s absence (tight hamstring), Rob Holding got a rare chance to play at the heart of Arsenal’s defense.

Having started only five league matches prior to the clash at the London Stadium, Holding could have had a rough time adjusting to the game’s pace. The Englishman, however, poured cold water on the speculation, producing a match-winning shift.

Squawka @Squawka



100% duels won

78 touches

8 duels won

7 clearances

6/6 aerial duels won

5x possession won

3 blocked shots

2 tackles

1 shot

1 goal



Class in both boxes. Rob Holding's game by numbers vs. West Ham:100% duels won78 touches8 duels won7 clearances6/6 aerial duels won5x possession won3 blocked shots2 tackles1 shot1 goalClass in both boxes. Rob Holding's game by numbers vs. West Ham:100% duels won 78 touches8 duels won 7 clearances6/6 aerial duels won 5x possession won 3 blocked shots2 tackles1 shot 1 goal Class in both boxes. 📦 https://t.co/o66quZseti

The 26-year-old not only opened the scoring with an emphatic header in the 38th minute but also put in some crucial blocks at the back. The way he committed himself to block Manuel Lanzini’s 30th-minute effort was a thing of beauty.

Overall, the goalscoring defender registered seven clearances, made three blocks, had two interceptions, and attempted two tackles.

He also won all six of his duels and completed 88.5 percent of his 54 completed passes.

An outstanding display from the former Bolton Wanderers defender.

Edited by Samya Majumdar